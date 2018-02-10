Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is excited to witness yet another battle between the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. He has also issued a warning to Virat about AB de Villiers who will be making a comeback from injury in the fourth ODI at Johannesburg.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been in an outstanding touch in the ongoing South Africa series. With two centuries in three games, Kohli is the highest run-getter in the series so far. He notched up his 34th ODI hundred in the Cape Town game where he plundered a superb 160 (159) to pocket the record of the highest individual scorer at the New Lands Stadium. Kohli might not have been able to save his team form a Test series defeat but has ensured that the Men in Blue fire from all fronts in the ODIs. After earning praises from several renowned cricketers from around the world for his heroics with the bat, Kohli has been warned by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar who thinks two players in specifically can damage India’s hopes in the series.

India gained an unassailable lead in the six-match series by clinching first three ODIs convincingly. They will go into the fourth ODI in Johannesburg, high on confidence aiming to create history by scripting first-ever series triumph in South Africa and one man in the spotlight would be Virat Kohli who will be up for the battle against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir. In the buildup of the big game, Gavaskar has told Kohli and his men to be wary of Rabada and AB de Villers, who is set to return from injury for the third game.

In his column for the Times of India, Gavaskar praised the Indian skipper for his superb intent that he has shown in the series but opined that Rabada could cause him a problem or two on the Johannesburg pitch.

“The Indian skipper is in sublime form and has shown he is way above other batsmen in the world. His battle with Kagiso Rabada is worth going miles to watch and Rabada is the only bowler who the Indian skipper has had to watch out for,” wrote Gavaskar.

The Rabada and Kohli battle has been dominated largely by the latter who has kept the South African bowlers at bay and is yet to be dismissed in the last two ODIs. But with AB de Villiers back in the fray, the Proteas will be looking to revive their chances in the series and tussle hard for the left games. The explosive South African owns the record of slamming most runs in an India-South Africa series and has the ability to turn the game around single-handedly.

“There is also the not so small matter of the return of AB de Villiers to the South African line-up. The world knows what a game changer de Villiers can be and the Proteas will be hoping that he helps them turn things around and maintain their work record on the Pink day. He himself has played some incredible knocks on Pink days and another one could well be inspirational for the likes of Markram and company,” Gavaskar highlighted warning Kohli of the South African’s abilities.

India are on the verge of becoming the only second nation after Australia to have pulled off a series win against South Africa in South Africa. They will come face to face with the Proteas at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The win will also cement India’s position on top of the ICC ODI team rankings.