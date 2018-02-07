Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has picked chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as the more difficult bowler to play between the wrist spin duo of Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both the spinners have been in incredible form in the ongoing South Afric series but for Dhawan, Yadav's variation has an edge over Chahal's turn.

Indian spinners have been the force behind team’s phenomenal performance in the first two games of the ongoing India South Africa ODI series. The wrist-spin duo of Yazuvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has particularly caused a lot of problems to the South African batsmen with their pinpoint spin bowling. The wrist-spinners share 13 wickets between each other from the first two games and will aim to continue their destructive form further in the series. While the Proteas batsman who are not used to playing spin on the rough South African patches are finding it difficult to play turn, Indian batsmen play the duo in the nets every day and have accustomed themselves to the spin very well. Ahead of the third ODI in Cape Town, Shikhar Dhawan has given his verdict on who out of the two spinners is more lethal.

Though both the wrist spinners have been in great form in the series, Dhawan singled out Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as the one he finds more difficult to play. Yadav ever since rising to prominence in the IPL has been an integral part of the Indian setup in the shorter formats and has lately formed a lethal partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal. “From my point of view, chinaman is more difficult to read. Between Kuldeep and Chahal, I think Kuldeep is a little harder to read. There are players who can’t read googlies. They will find Chahal’s googlies tough to handle. As far as I’m concerned, I find Kuldeep a little more difficult to read,” said Dhawan who is himself a fantastic batsman of spin.

Chahal-Yadav duo has spun magic for India on the dusty South Africa tracks which are often ruled by the pacers. While the likes of Kagiso Ranbada, Morne Morkel are failing to hit the chords for their side, Chahal and Yadav have combined well for India to see off the challenge from the Proteas batsmen. The duo bundled out South African innings in the second ODI to help India post a comprehensive victory by nine wickets. They ran through the South African top and middle order picking eight wickets between them. Chahal went on to bag his first five-for against South Africa by dismissing the likes of Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, K Zondo and Chris Morris. Meanwhile, Kuldeep packed skipper Markram and explosive batsmen David Miller along with Rabada, in the end, to stop the Proteas on a spectacularly low total of 118.

Talking about the rainbow nation’s problem in adapting to wrist-spin, Dhawan said, “It’s difficult to play the wrist spinners because they can turn the ball even on a flat track. Especially the overseas players… They are not used to (playing spin). So the wrist spinners can create doubts in the batsmen’s mind. That’s why they are effective.”

India’s bowling has gone strength to strength on this tour and there was rarely a sight even in the Test series which India lost 2-1 that the Indian bowlers were not on par with the South Africans. It was most of the time their batting that failed Virat Kohli and his men. But Chahal and Kuldeep have remarkably turned things around for the Men in Blue under the able guidance of Kohli and imperative inputs of MS Dhoni from behind the wickets. They will aim to continue their brilliant run in the series when they take the field in the third ODI in Cape Town.

Talking about the South African’s problems of failing to tackle the spin, Dhawan ruled out the fact that they have been too impatient with the bat and instead pointed out losing wickets in the middle order as a bigger factor in the result of the first two ODIs. “I won’t say it’s the lack of patience, for when you are playing the ODIs you have to score runs (quickly). They can answer it better; about their problems. But they are losing wickets in a heap in the middle-overs, which is the reason why they are not getting to their target scores. If you have doubts in your mind, then that reflects on your batting. And this is giving us the advantage,” said Dhawan.

South Africa who are already trailing behind 2-0 in the six-match series would aim to bounce back strongly in the third ODI but the team will once again be without three of their key batsmen which makes it more difficult for them. Apart from AB de Villiers and Faf Du Plessis, wicket-keeper batsman will also miss out the Cape Town ODI after picking up a wrist injury in the second game at Centurion. He is likely to be rested for 3-4 weeks and looks set to miss out on the T20 series as well.