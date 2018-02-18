Virat Kohli led team India has been on a rampant winning run in South Africa, after earning historic maiden ODI series win in the ‘Rainbow nation’, they will aim to go into the T20 series on a confident note. Along with skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top order consisting the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Anjinkya Rahane who have all been delivering from the front. The Indian spinners to ace their jobs to perfection with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal finish as the top two wicket-takers from the six-match ODI series which India claimed 5-1. Veteran batsman Suresh Raina will be in focus at Johannesburg as he marks his return to the national side after almost a year.
In the shorter and more exciting format of the game, the experts have predicted raining sixes and boundaries all over the stadium. In front of Proteas pace attack, Indian batting line up with the return of Suresh will be heavy bolster. Skipper Virat Kohli, who scored more than 500 runs in last six matches will be a threat to African bowlers.
LIVE updates:
End of 10 Over, India 110/3
new batsman Manish Pandey walks-in
6:46 PM IST| 9.03 over- Big wicket captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion
End of 9th over India 106/02
6: 41 M IST| 8.04 over -Dhawan hits a boundary to Smuts
6:40 PM IST| 8.01 over Dhawan score a single, Virat and Shikhar completes 50 run partnership
New Bowler Smuts comes into the attack
End of 8th Over India 98/02
6:38 PM IST| 7.03 Kohli hits a six to Shamsi
6:37 PM IST| 7.02 Kohli hits a boundary
Spin introduced by Africa
End of 7th Over, India- 84/02
6:35 PM IST| 6.06 over- one more boundary for India, added by Dhawan
End of 6th Over, India- 78/02
6:29 PM IST| 5.05 over- Dhawan hits a flick for 6 runs
6:26 PM IST| 5.01 over- Virat plays a beautiful cover drive to Dala, adds 4
End of 5th Over, India- 60/02
6:25 PM IST| 4.06 over- 4 more runs added to India scorecard by Shikhar Dhawan
6:24 PM IST| 4.05 over -Shikhar Shawan hit a boundary
Indian skipper Virat Kohli walks in for bat
End of 4rd over, India- 49/2
6:20 PM IST| 3.06 over- Dala gets the 2nd wicket, Suresh Raina out after scoring 15 runs
6:19 PM IST| 3.04 over- Four more runs added to India, Rains hits a boundary
End of 3rd over India- 37/1
6:15 PM IST| 2.06 overs- 4 runs to Suresh Raina
6:14 PM IST| 2.05 overs- Raina hits it a big shot for 6 runs
Suresh Raina comes to the crease
End of over 2- India-24/1
6.09 PM IST| 1.05 over – Rohit Sharma Out (caught behind the stumps)
6:06 PM IST| 1.2 over- Rohit hits Boundry to Dala
End of 1st over India- 18/0
6.04PM IST| 0.6 over – another boundary from Rohit
6:03 PM IST| 0.5 over – Rohit Sharma hits another six
6.00PM IST| 0.2 over- Rohit Sharma starts the innings with a ‘sixer’
Rohit Sharma starts the inning with Shikher Dhawan
Proteas win toss, invite India to bat
South African captain JP Duminy won the toss and elected to bowl first, which means men in blue will start the 1st innings.
here are the squads:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: JJ Smuts, R Hendricks, JP Duminy (c), D Miller, H Klaasen (wk), F Behardien, C Morris, A Phehlukwayo, D Paterson, J Dala, T Shamsi
it’s a big disappointment for the African supporters as the explosive batsman AB de Villiers is out due to the injury.
For India, spin-master Kuldeep Yadav is out as he injured himself during the practice session.
India’s explosive batsman and middle order batsman Suresh Raina is back to the national side.
Meanwhile, JP Duminy has a comparatively equal side for the T20 format, which has potential to beat any side in the world. Batsman David Miller, JJ Smuts, Chris Morris and Proteas captain JP Duminy himself can put a tough challenge in front of Men in Blue. Talking about the facts at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, last 4 T20 matches have been won by the team who batted second. The Pitch for the ODI match was bouncy and pacey that assisted to stroke play. However, the players will be expecting the same from the 22-yard playing area.