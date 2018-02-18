South Africa win the toss and Invited India to bat first. Team India is all set to take on South Africa in the 3 match T20 series. The first encounter will be witnessed at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Skipper Virat Kohli will look forward to continue the winning run. While new proteas captain Jean-Paul Duminy will try to stop the winning circle of team India. As per the predictions, there will be sixes raining around the stadium and a lot more heat of aggressions and clash between ball and bat. Catch the live updates below.

India set take on South Africa in the 1st match of T20 series at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Virat Kohli led team India has been on a rampant winning run in South Africa, after earning historic maiden ODI series win in the ‘Rainbow nation’, they will aim to go into the T20 series on a confident note. Along with skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top order consisting the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Anjinkya Rahane who have all been delivering from the front. The Indian spinners to ace their jobs to perfection with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal finish as the top two wicket-takers from the six-match ODI series which India claimed 5-1. Veteran batsman Suresh Raina will be in focus at Johannesburg as he marks his return to the national side after almost a year.

In the shorter and more exciting format of the game, the experts have predicted raining sixes and boundaries all over the stadium. In front of Proteas pace attack, Indian batting line up with the return of Suresh will be heavy bolster. Skipper Virat Kohli, who scored more than 500 runs in last six matches will be a threat to African bowlers.

LIVE updates:

End of 10 Over, India 110/3

new batsman Manish Pandey walks-in

6:46 PM IST| 9.03 over- Big wicket captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion

End of 9th over India 106/02

6: 41 M IST| 8.04 over -Dhawan hits a boundary to Smuts

6:40 PM IST| 8.01 over Dhawan score a single, Virat and Shikhar completes 50 run partnership

New Bowler Smuts comes into the attack

End of 8th Over India 98/02

6:38 PM IST| 7.03 Kohli hits a six to Shamsi

6:37 PM IST| 7.02 Kohli hits a boundary

Spin introduced by Africa

End of 7th Over, India- 84/02

6:35 PM IST| 6.06 over- one more boundary for India, added by Dhawan

End of 6th Over, India- 78/02

6:29 PM IST| 5.05 over- Dhawan hits a flick for 6 runs

6:26 PM IST| 5.01 over- Virat plays a beautiful cover drive to Dala, adds 4

End of 5th Over, India- 60/02

6:25 PM IST| 4.06 over- 4 more runs added to India scorecard by Shikhar Dhawan

6:24 PM IST| 4.05 over -Shikhar Shawan hit a boundary

Indian skipper Virat Kohli walks in for bat

End of 4rd over, India- 49/2

6:20 PM IST| 3.06 over- Dala gets the 2nd wicket, Suresh Raina out after scoring 15 runs

6:19 PM IST| 3.04 over- Four more runs added to India, Rains hits a boundary

End of 3rd over India- 37/1

6:15 PM IST| 2.06 overs- 4 runs to Suresh Raina

6:14 PM IST| 2.05 overs- Raina hits it a big shot for 6 runs

Suresh Raina comes to the crease

End of over 2- India-24/1

6.09 PM IST| 1.05 over – Rohit Sharma Out (caught behind the stumps)

6:06 PM IST| 1.2 over- Rohit hits Boundry to Dala

End of 1st over India- 18/0

6.04PM IST| 0.6 over – another boundary from Rohit

6:03 PM IST| 0.5 over – Rohit Sharma hits another six

6.00PM IST| 0.2 over- Rohit Sharma starts the innings with a ‘sixer’

Rohit Sharma starts the inning with Shikher Dhawan

Proteas win toss, invite India to bat

South African captain JP Duminy won the toss and elected to bowl first, which means men in blue will start the 1st innings.

here are the squads:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: JJ Smuts, R Hendricks, JP Duminy (c), D Miller, H Klaasen (wk), F Behardien, C Morris, A Phehlukwayo, D Paterson, J Dala, T Shamsi

it’s a big disappointment for the African supporters as the explosive batsman AB de Villiers is out due to the injury.

For India, spin-master Kuldeep Yadav is out as he injured himself during the practice session.

India’s explosive batsman and middle order batsman Suresh Raina is back to the national side.

Meanwhile, JP Duminy has a comparatively equal side for the T20 format, which has potential to beat any side in the world. Batsman David Miller, JJ Smuts, Chris Morris and Proteas captain JP Duminy himself can put a tough challenge in front of Men in Blue. Talking about the facts at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, last 4 T20 matches have been won by the team who batted second. The Pitch for the ODI match was bouncy and pacey that assisted to stroke play. However, the players will be expecting the same from the 22-yard playing area.