BCCI announced Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan's return to the national side for the series against South Africa. Check out India vs South Africa ODI series match schedule, venue, Indian squad and other details.

Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, who were dropped from the national cricket team for the series against New Zealand due to injuries, are all set to join Virat Kohli and co. against South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced 15-men squad for the forthcoming 3-match ODI series against the Proteas starting March 12.

Newly appointmented chief selector Sunil Joshi named Pandya, who has been in a spectacular form and scored 2 quick hundreds in the DY Patil Cup, and opner Shikhar Dhawan, who has been sweating out in nets.

Pandya had a lower-back surgery a few months ago while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury last year during the series against Australia.

The 15-men team includes Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill.

The 3-match ODI series would be the last chance for Virat Kohli to step in with all his arsenel ahead of the Indian Premier League season 13 (IPL 2020) and after it, they have to play the T20I World Cup. Interestingly, India would face South Africa in the first encounter of T20I World Cup so players from both the sides would try to deliver their best in the forthcoming series.

India vs South Africa 3-match ODI series schedule:

India vs South Africa 1st ODI would be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), Dhashala on March 12.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI would be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 15.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI would be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata March 18.

