India will face South Africa for the fifth time in the six-match series at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. While the host would be aiming to continue their winning streak in the series, Virat Kohli's men would be rearing to pull off the historic feat of winning first ever ODI series in South Africa. In the build-up of the fifth ODI, South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has warned the Indian batsmen off South African pacers who will be putting their best to make it 3-2 in the six-match series.

South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has issued a warning to the Indian batsmen saying the Proteas bowlers would ensure they do their best to expose the Indian middle-order. So far in the six-match series, Indian top order has been prolific behind the team’s victory. Except for Rohit Sharma, the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rajhane has scored regularly while keeping the South African bowlers at bay. In the fourth game that India went on to lose by the DL method after the game was reduced to 28 overs, Indian middle order was put to test but no batsman except Mahendra Singh Dhoni was able to put up a fight against the South African pacers.

Phehlukwayo, who was phenomenal with the bat in the fourth ODI to take his team past the revised target of 202 at Johannesburg, told Sports 24 that the hosts would aim to get early wickets in the 5th ODI at Port Elizabeth to put pressure on team India. The South African bowlers have not been effectively able to execute their plans in the series so far but are looking to bring it all together in the crucial fifth ODI which can set the team on a course of finish the series levelled on 3-3. The seam-bowling all-rounder insisted the results for the bowlers might not have been as expected but they would bounce back stronger against hefty Indian batting line-up.

“Obviously they have been batting really well. It will be really nice for us to expose their middle order (early ). At the same time we don’t really want to look too far ahead,” said Phehlukwayo.

Phehlukwayo was promoted ahead of Chris Morris in the fourth ODI, a decision which worked wonders for South Africa as he went on top plunder a quick-fire 23 in 5 balls to see his side past the target. Explaining the strategic change, he said the move was done to ensure that the right hand-left hand combination was alive on the pitch after Miller’s departure. “Obviously‚ the game plan changed. It was a left-hander for left-hander thing‚ so when David Miller got out‚ I had to go in and keep the combination going. I was told to look to be positive‚ watch the ball and execute my game plans that I have,” said Phehlukwayo.

After losing three, a boosted South Africa in the presence of Ab de Villiers put up a strong fight against the Indians and were relatively successful in countering Indian spinners as they pulled one back in the six-match series. Currently, India are leading the series 3-0 but South Africa are determined to win the left three games and are preparing accordingly. Every individual in the team has a game plan and the idea is to work together, reckoned Phehlukwayo.

“We know the conditions very well and we train specifically for them. The guys know their individual game plans. We know we have to be really positive.

“I think the team has been really positive. We have obviously been training really hard. We have good momentum now from this last game. We didn’t think we were too far away from a victory,” he said.

“We have been very specific about our training and the team environment is really good. The setup is really positive. We have a good fighting spirit and a good culture. It’s never down and out. We always looking to fight back,” he added.

Meanwhile, India will aim to script a historic first series victory on the South African soil under the able captainship of Virat Kohli. The Men in Blue are one victory away from clinching the series and becoming the only team after Australia to have beaten South Africa in South Africa. With the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in splendid touch, it will be a difficult task for the Proteas bowlers to keep India at bay. The Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who had an ordinary outing in the fourth ODI will be rearing to once again create troubles for the South African batsmen who have been largely inconsistent in the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), AB de Villiers.