Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has been highly impressive in the ongoing South Africa ODI series. The two wrist spinners rattled South African batting in the second ODI at Centurion to help India script an easy win. Talking about the recipe for the success of the pair, veteran Ravichandran Ashwin said it has been the adaptivity factor that has worked in favour of Chahal and Kuldeep.

Ace Tamil Nadu spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal’s success in the recent few years can be credited largely to their ease of adapting to different conditions. The young spin duo has been highly impressive in the ongoing South Africa series playing a crucial role in India’s victory in the first two ODIs. Chahal and Kuldeep rattled Faf du Plessis less South African batting line-up in the second ODI to take 8 wickets between each other and bundle out South Africa for 118 and help India take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series.

Ashwin who has been a veteran in the circuit reckoned it is not about wrist or finger spin but the ability to adapt. “I think there is a bit of novelty factor there. It is not about wrist spin or finger spin, it is about the ability to adapt,” said Ashwin when queried about the factor that has played in favour of Chahal and Yadav. “When T20 first started people thought there was no place for spinners. Then, finger spinners dominated literally for 10 years and then wrist spinners started doing well, which is good. It is more about adaptability,” Ashwin, who was picked by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 7.6 crore in the recently concluded IPL player auction.

Ashwin who is currently representing his state in the Vijay Hazare Trophy told the reporters that he is not losing his sleep over getting back in the Indian team ODI setup. He last featured in an ODI game for India in the Champions Trophy and has since lost his place in the side but remains a regular in the Test side. Talking about his ongoing preparations, Ashwin said he is working towards improving his versatility as a bowler and trying different options which can be of great help both in the domestic tournaments and the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

“As I told you I can only do my part. I don’t think I am at that phase of my career that I am going to fret much and look forward to something,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Genuinely speaking if I am good enough I will play and I have always believed I have been very good enough to play as a bowler in any team. That is my self-confidence. But I will try to strengthen my ammunition,” he said when asked about his ongoing preparations.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer hasn’t been on top of his game recently but is determined to change the course of destiny with hard work. “I am not looking at it as evolution or anything. I have been practising that for some time. This is part of my plan going into the IPL and all that. I am trying to build my armoury. At the top of my run-up, I must have more up my sleeve,” he said. Ashwin took two wickets for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Gujarat.

He is likely to be chosen to lead the Kings XI Punjab side with vast IPL experience at his disposal. After missing out on the majority of IPL games last season, this year will be crucial for Ashwin as he would look to turn things around and get back in the Indian side.