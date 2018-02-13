Explosive Indian opener Rohit Sharma ended his bad patch on Tuesday by smashing his 17th century against South Africa during the fifth ODI at St George Park in Port Elizabeth. India have given a target of 275 runs to South Africa for a victory. The visitors are currently leading the ODI series by 3-1.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma finally ended the drought of runs on Tuesday when he slammed his 17th century against South Africa during the fifth ODI being played at St George Park in Port Elizabeth. The explosive batsman hit 10 fours and four sixers in his innings and reached the 100-run mark in 107 balls. With his 15th century as the opener, Rohit has surpassed the record of Virender Sehwag who had hit 14 tons as an opener. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of scoring most centuries (45) as opener followed by Saurav Ganguly who had hit 19 tons.

Sharma has also become the first Indian batsman to smash a century in Port Elizabeth. India are yet to register a victory on this ground and have been able to score more than 200 runs for the first time here. The opener had been under the scanner of critics as he had scored only 40 runs in the series so far. However, team management had faith in his abilities and did not drop him in today’s match and he did not disappoint either. His wicket was taken by Ngidi but before that, he had added 115 runs on the scoreboard. Following Rohit’s departure, India lost quick wickets in succession and managed to put up only 274 runs onboard.

India are on the verge of creating history in South Africa and are leading the series by 3-1. If India register a victory in one more match, it will be their first win in an ODI series on Proteas’ land. Afte this series, lndia will be taking on South Africa in a three-match T20I series.