Rohit Sharma started his career as a Test match opener with a horrendous second-ball duck. The 32-year-old right-handed batsman is captaining India's Board President's XI in a three-day practice match against South Africa at Vizianagaram.

Rohit Shama had a horrendous start as a red-ball opener in India’s practice game as he got dismissed for a second-ball duck in the first innings. Rohit Sharma was captaining India’s Board President’s XI in a three-day practice match against South Africa at Vizianagaram on Saturday. He opened the innings for India with Mayank Agarwal. South Africa paceman Vernon Philander took an edge of Rohit Sharma sending him back to the pavilion. The second-ball duck could affect the confidence of Sharma ahead of the first Test, which begins from October 2 in Vizag.

MSK Prasad, the chief selector of India cricket team, had earlier asserted that the team management will try Rohit Sharma as a Test opener after KL Rahul failed to live up to the expectations with the bat against the West Indies. The 32-year-old right-handed batsman was included in the squad during India’s tour of the West Indies but could not make his place in the playing XI. Earlier, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh said Rohit Sharma can be a good option for India at the top of the order. India’s vice-captain in Test cricket, Ajinkya Rahane also opined that Sharma should be given more chances in the longer format of the game.

India will take on South Africa in a three-match Test series, beginning from October 2 in Vizag, remaining two Tests will be played in Pune and Ranchi.

After the horrible show as an opener in Test cricket, the 32-year-old Indian opener got trolled in the social media

Don't know which is more funny – Rohit opening in tests and getting out on duck or Rohit opening in tests — Nitesh (@k_nitzz23) September 28, 2019

Series hasn't even started, Rohit Sharma already scoring ducks. But likes post about Rahul for doing the same lol. Absolutely no shame. Would like see faces of the likes of Ganguly, some self proclaimed experts and obviously, Rohit fans. — Sharique (@ShariqueAghaz) September 28, 2019

Rohit Sharma fall 200 runs short from smashing a Double Century!#Betterthanrahul🤔 — Bhavya Shah (@BhavyaShah2612) September 28, 2019

BomB 💣 Another 200 For Rohit Sharma 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/25qRQvGw6i — Trollvk_haters™ (@TrollvkH) September 28, 2019

