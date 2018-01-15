On day three of the second Test match between India and South Africa, India have scored 307/10 in their 1st innnings. The team is still trailing behind South Africa's first innings total of 335. Indian innings is being guided by skipper Virat Kohli and he is being supported well by R Ashwin at the moment.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hit 21st Test Century on Monday to guide India to 307/10 in their 1st innings. India started the day well as Kohli and Pandya stitched a partnership cautiously to take India closer to South Africa’s first innings score of 335 runs. However, Pandya got run out soon after Kohli slammed his hundred. India are still trailing to South Africa’s first innings total. Ravichandran Ashwin is currently at the crease supporting the captain and would have the responsibility to stay for long in order to take his team to a safe total. With this century, Virat Kohli also became only the second Indian captain to hit a ton in South Africa.

Earlier on Sunday, India finished the day with a score of 183/5 at stumps on Day 2. Kohli was batting at 85, while Pandya was batting at 11. India had bundled out Proteas for 335 in the first session of the match right before lunch on day 2. R Ashwin had taken 4 wickets in the innings, while Ishant Sharma sent three batsmen back. Indian fielding was a big let down in the match as many catches very dropped, or South Africans would have been back in dressing room much before.

India are trailing in the three-test series by 0-1 having lost the first Test in Cape own by 72 runs. They will be looking to win this match in order to equalise the scores in the series. Batting has been a big concern for South Africa as well as they have failed to capitalise on their strong line up just like India. However, their bowlers have done well in the series so far to contain the Indian team.