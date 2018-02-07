Ahead of the third ODI of the ongoing six-match series between India and South Africa, misfiring Indian opener Rohit Sharma has found some crucial backing from his strike partner Shikhar Dhawan. According to the southpaw, Rohit needs only one good innings to get in the groove and will soon hit back stronger.

Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team has been in a sublime for in the ongoing South Africa series with both the batsmen and the bowlers performing well. Despite the Indian openers failing to bring out the best on top, the Indian top four has delivered and ensured the hefty Proteas bowling attack is kept at bay. Ahead of the buildup of the third of the six ODI game in Cape Town, Shikhar Dhawan has put his weight behind a misfiring Rohit Sharma and said the magnificent Mumbai batsman needs only one good knock to get back in the groove.

Rohit Sharma after having a stellar 2017 season where he returned from an injury and scored his record third triple century has not been in top form in the South Africa tour. He has had two dismal performances while managing to collect only 35 runs in two ODIs and getting dismissed on loose balls. But his strike partner Dhawan believes Sharma will soon hit the purple patch and return back stronger. “I feel Rohit is playing well, looking at the way he is timing the ball. Even in the last match, he was playing really good. Unfortunately, he got out, but I don’t feel concerned about his batting at all,” Dhawan told media ahead of the Cape Town ODI.

Rohit’s low key contribution at the top has not adversely impacted team India’s performance in the ODI series but considering the potential threat that the South African bowling attack possesses, the right-hander will have to get things going to ensure India’s winning run is kept intact in the upcoming games. Pointing out Rohit’s brilliant ability to time the ball, Dhawan said he doesn’t feel there is any problem with Rohit’s form.

“He has performed so well right from the Champions Trophy, till now. Sometimes it does happen that you don’t score runs. But what matters the most is how he is timing the ball,” said Dhawan.

“There is no problem at all with his form. I think he just needs one good innings to solve all problems,” he added.

India will be playing the third game of the six-match series later today at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town with an aim to make it 3-0 in the competition and take the pole position to win the series. For India, the impact bowlers who have proved to be effective in both the ODIs played is the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the wrist-spinners have been terrific with the ball and spun their weave to pick 13 wickets between them in two games.

Talking about the Indian spin combination which has successfully kept the Indian batsmen on the bay, Dhawan reckoned both Chahal and Kuldeep have the ability to turn the ball on flat tracks too which make them more difficult to be played. “It is difficult to play wrist-spinners because they have the ability to turn the ball on flat tracks as well,” said the Indian opener.