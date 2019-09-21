Ahead of India's third T20 match against South Africa in Mohali, India opener Shikhar Dhawan said that the youngsters will be given a long run to build their confidence for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He said youngsters will have to use the opportunities and cement their place in the squad.

Shikhar Dhawan came back in form and looked in swift touch as he scored a quickfire 40 against South Africa in Mohali in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) on Wednesday. However, ahead of the third and the final match of the series the 33-year-old Indian opener said that the youngsters will be given enough opportunity to prove themselves, they will have to use those chances and cement their place in the team to get selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Dhawan said the team management is impressed with the performances of Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar with the ball for India. He said Washington Sundar bowled really good in last few matches and gave important breakthroughs in crucial times. Dhawan also lauded Deepak Chahar as he said the young paceman can swing the ball both ways and with that Chahar has good pace as well. He added it is the perfect platform for these youngsters to prove, perform and build the confidence for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The left-handed opener further added that he believes the youngsters will get long run as the newcomers need time to show their skills. Dhawan also asserted that the senior players are always ready to help the juniors like Shreyas Iyer and Risabh Pant. He also said as a senior member of the team he tries to have better communications with the juniors and always make sure that they are comfortable and not nervous.

Dhawan who was ruled out of the World Cup campaign due to thumb injury looked out of touch on his comeback in the West Indies but smashed a quick knock against South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday and helped the Men in Blue to register their first win of the season.

