India has announced 15-man squad for the 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul was dropped from the squad while talented Shubman Gill has been rewarded to play the Test series.

India on Thursday announced its 15-man squad for the 3-match Test series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee, which met in the national capital, named the Indian Test Team for Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy. KL Rahul, who had a poor performance against West Indies, will not be a part of the team squad. Shubman Gill has been rewarded for his maiden performance in the Test series against West Indies recently. Gill will replace KL Rahul.

The committee has also picked the Board President’s XI team for a three-day warm-up game to be played in Vizianagaram from September 26th.

In 2018, India had lost to South Africa while the team won the Test series against South Africa at home in 2015. As skipper Virat Kohli has successfully crushed West Indies in the Test series recently. The committee has also announced Rohit Sharma to captain the Board President’s XI against South Africans in a three-day tour match in Vizianagaram from September 26.

#TeamIndia will take on @OfficialCSA in the @Paytm T20 Trophy from September 15. Who do you reckon will clinch this series?#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/UymGG1kxbt — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2019

Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari have also been named in the squad. Agarwal has been quite successful as an opener while Vihari had an excellent start against West Indies. Vihari had also scored 93 in the 1st Test.

Want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open the innings in Tests – MSK Prasad — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2019

Board President’s XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

India’s squad for Test series vs South Africa: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper),Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

