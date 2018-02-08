Indian skipper Virat Kohli was in superb touch at Cape Town plundered yet another blistering century 160 (159) against South Africa to help India post a third successive victory in the six-match series. He overtook former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to have the highest individual score in South Africa against South Africa and also became the first Indian batsman to score an ODI century in Newlands.

For Virat Kohli, they say scoring hundreds in ODIs has become a cake walk. The Indian captain was once again in stupendous form in Cape Town as he slammed the South African bowlers to notch up his 34th ODI century in the third ODI between India and South Africa at Centurion. The batting maestro in the process shattered several records and ensured India a comfortable victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. With an unbeaten 160 off 159 balls, Virat left behind former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to plunder the highest individual score against South Africa in South Africa. Ganguly’s 127 at Johannesburg in 2001 was the previous highest which was surpassed by the Indian run machine in a phenomenal manner.

After leading India to third successive triumph in the ongoing South Africa series with a superb century, Kohli was lauded on social media by the cricket fraternity. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, and Suresh Raina all showered praises on the Indian maestro who has made scoring centuries look bread and butter.

“Stepping out on the field and scoring centuries has become a regularity for @imVkohli. Congratulations on your 34th ODI ton! Keep the runs flowing always,” wrote master blaster Sachin Tendulkar whose ODI century record looks in danger with Virat continuing his unaffected march towards the feat. Another run machine and Virat’s Australian counterpart David Warner wrote, “@imVkohli is just a different level. Another 💯 #class.”

Here are some of the tweets from active and former cricketers hailing the man of the moment Virat Kohli:

Another masterclass from the modern-day master. What a knock @imVkohli. Amazes me every time I watch him bat. #SAvIND — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 7, 2018

Stepping out on the field and scoring centuries has become a regularity for @imVkohli. Congratulations on your 34th ODI ton! Keep the runs flowing always. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/4eyuMUpl12 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 7, 2018

He’s on a different level this bloke wow. What a player 🙏🙏👍👍🏏🏏@imVkohli https://t.co/SoDyRQajQi — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 7, 2018

No words to describe Virat Kohli ‘s consistency. Other good batsman look really ordinary once you watch him bat. What a joy to watch him score hundreds for fun. 34 of them now and this , one of his best #INDvSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 7, 2018

Well played @imVkohli One of the best ODI 100’s I have seen. Played with a lot of maturity and responsibility especially when the team was under pressure. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 7, 2018

Virat Kohli shattered plethora of records with another great show in South Africa, he stood alone like a rock to stride the Indian ship which looked on the verge of sinking. He became the only Indian batsman to score a century at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Only Ganguly had plundered a century at the venue before which came against Kenya in March 2003.

Virat left behind Ganguly to have the most number of ODI centuries to his name as Indian captain. Ganguly had 11 centuries in 142 innings while Virat now has 12 in just 43 games. Virat Kohli has now amassed 318 runs in three ODIs in the ongoing series with a staggering average of 318 as he is still to be floored in the ODI series. He now holds the record of scoring most runs in South Africa as an Indian. He needs only 31 runs in the next three ODIs to become the top scorer in an India-South Africa series, currently, AB de Villiers holds the record of plundering highest runs in an India-South Africa series. He plundered 358 runs when South Africa visited India in 2015.