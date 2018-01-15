India vs South Africa 2018: India skipper Virat Kohli dragged his side's hopes of staying in the game single-handedly and slammed his 21st Test century at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. He became the only second Indian captain after Sachin Tendulkar to score a ton in South Africa.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli silenced his critics in a spectacular fashion by slamming his 21st Test century on the 3rd day of the second Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Grabbing his fist of the many to come centuries in 2018, the Delhi batsman took 146 balls to complete his second century on the South African soil and became only the second Indian captain after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to have achieved the feat as an Indian captain. It was another masterful effort by the Indian captain who with his remarkable grit showed others how to make use of the track in difficult overseas conditions.

Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Virender Sehwag (23) and Mohammad Azharuddin (22) are the only other Indian players who have more Test centuries under their name than Virat Kohli. He smashed ten boundaries in the wonderful innings and took a single on the first ball of the 67th over from Lungi Ngidi to reach triple figures. Kohli has had an abysmal outing in the first Test in Capetown where he scored 5 and 28 runs respectively in the first two innings.

Kohli started off the day with his first-day score of 85* fighting against all odds to help India cut the lead. South Africa posted a hefty total of 335 on board and India lost five wickets on 183 before the end of first day’s play in Centurion. The South African pacers once again were at their lethal best bowling accurate line but Kohli and Pandya steered the innings sensibly. With the crucial hundred, Virat now has 13 tons outside India, most by any Indian captain. Saurav Ganguly (12), Mohammed Azharuddin (8) and Sachin Tendulkar (7) are the other captains in the elite list.

Soon after Kohli’s century, Hardik Pandya was caught short off crease as he lazily strolled towards the striker’s end but Philander’s throw caught him sleeping and the stumps were floored before he could make it. The all-rounder departed after adding important 15 runs off 45 games. Virat will now have a daunting task at his hands to steady the Indian innings and take the team as close as possible to the target of 335.