Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey has heaped praises on Indian captain Virat Kohli after his recent South African feat. ‘Mr Cricket ‘ has termed Kohli as one of the greatest batsmen ever and the best in the current generation of players. Kohli was stellar in India’s third successive victory over South Africa in the ongoing ODI series. He slammed his 34 ODI century becoming the only Indian to have scored a ton on the tough Newlands patch. Creating the platform for India’s stupendous victory, Kohli posted a gritty 160 (159) taking India past 300, a challenge which was too tough for the South Africans to answer.

Kohli was put under immense pressure before the crucial South Africa tour with the expectations of performing on a turf where he had not proved his mettle yet. But the phoenix rose like a thunder and cemented his status of the greatest in a generation by keeping the South Africans at bay. He not only produced scintillating performances with the bat but also led the team well to earn four straight victories including the last Test after losing the first two Test matches. Kohli went past Ganguly to have the most number of centuries to his name as an Indian captain.

Hailing the Delhi batting maestro for his continuous impressive performances, Mike Hussey rated him as an exceptional batsman. “I think he’s doing better than pretty good. He is doing exceptionally well, he’s one of the great players for sure,” Hussey told Sports Tak.

Hussey who spent a couple of years in the Indian Premier League after hanging his boots has seen Virat progress through the ranks of the IPL and the national team. Singling out his consistency as one of the biggest factors behind his rise, Hussey reckoned Virat is far better than his other contemporaries like Steve Smith and David Warner, who he is often compared with.

Both Warner and Smith are two of the strongest pillars of the Australian batting line-up and have been consistent throughout the years standing tall with Virat, but for Hussey Kohli holds a slight edge than the duo. “It’s very difficult to rate who is the best among Kohli, David Warner and Steve Smith. On their day, they are all as good as each other but Kohli is probably is the best. His consistency in all forms of the game is phenomenal,” Mr Cricket said on the sidelines of St. Moritz Ice Cricket 2018.

Kohli has been enjoying a stellar 2018 coming from an even better 2017 where he outnumbered a number of records. Kohli slammed his sixth double century against Sri Lanka in Delhi last year to overtake Brain Lara with the most number of double centuries to his name as a captain. He also left behind Ricky Ponting who now stands third in the list of most number of ODI centuries with his 31st against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The Indian captain amassed 1460 runs in 26 ODI games last year at a phenomenal average of 76.84 and an equally superb strike rate close to 100. He blasted six centuries and seven half-centuries throughout the year while grabbing three man of the match and 1 man of the series honour. Kohli’s numbers in Tests were equally impressive in Tests last year where he maintained an average of 75.64 and slammed 1059 runs in just 10 games. He plundered five centuries and one half-century in Tests in 2017.

Kohli has started 2018 on a brilliant note again, he has already blasted three tons in South Africa including one in the Test series. He has two centuries to his name in three ODIs with three left to be played. He has been the top run-getter in the ODI series so far and is likely to overtake AB de Villiers to become the highest run-getter in an India-South Africa series. Kohli collected 286 runs in the South Africa Test series at an average of 47.66 and has already hammered 318 runs in three ODI games against the Proteas at a strike rate close to 97 and at a mighty average of 318.