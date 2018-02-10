On Saturday, Team India led by skipper Virat Kohli will be looking to take an unassailable 4-0 lead against hosts South Africa in the fourth One-day International of the six-match series at Johannesburg. Virat Kohli’s men are eying their maiden series win over a depleted South African side. The hosts saw a change in leadership when former skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out for the rest of series with a minor injury. Aiden Markram replaced the charismatic batsman as the new captain of the South African side which are also boosted with the return of AB de Villiers.

After flooring South Africa and taking an impregnable 3-0 lead in 6-match one-day internationals (ODI) series, Virat Kohli led Team India are on the brink of making history on Saturday against the Proteas in the 4th ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The visitors require just a single win to clinch their first ODI series in South Africa. Previously the Men in Blue managed to beat the Proteas in first two ODI’s in their 992-93 and in 2010-11 only to lose bilateral series 2-5 and 2-3 in South Africa. With their recent win over the hosts in Newlands, India recorded their first 3 straight victories over South Africa since they started playing against Proteas in 1992-93.

Kohli’s men are eying their maiden series win over a depleted South African side which saw a change in leadership when former skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out for the rest of series with a minor injury. Kohli’s men are also battling for the No 1 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings and win over Proteas will do just the same. The hosts are boosted with the return of star batsman de Villiers, who was added to their South African DOI squad for the rest of the series on Thursday. With the inclusion de Villiers is expected to regroup the depleted South African and is likely to take his no 3 batting spot.

Either David Miller or Khaya Zondo are speculated names to make way for the explosive batsman. As a result, All-rounder JP Duminy will be taking the No 4 spot in the batting line-up while captaincy remains in Aiden Markram’s hands. Leading the visitors’ charge in each of the 3 matches in the ongoing series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will remain the protagonist of the Men in Blue at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Leading the visitors’ charge in each of the 3 matches in the ongoing series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will remain the protagonist of the Men in Blue at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The 29-year old Indian skipper scored his second century of the 6-match bilateral ODI series and helped Team India post a respectable total of 303. Kohli was instrumental for his side and played and his outstanding knock of 160 in 159 deliveries was another reminder of his batting exploits.

“Every 100 is obviously very special, some might come on relatively more batting friendly pitches but with their (South Africa’s) kind of attack and with the pace and bounce they were getting, you have to adjust your game accordingly,” Kohli was quoted as saying in the pre-match press conference.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), AB de Villiers.