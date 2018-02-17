Anushka Sharma was yet again left in awe of husband Virat Kohli's batting prowess as the Indian captain led a successful chase against the Proteas in the sixth ODI at Centurion. Kohli notched up his 35th ODI century in style and Anushka posted a couple of stories on her Instagram about India's triumph and her husband's splendid knock. Details inside.

India thumped South Africa in the final 5th ODI of the recently concluded ODI series in Centurion to round off the Proteas biggest upset in the past few years. Skipper Virat Kohli who slammed his 35th ODI hundred to win it in style for India was once again on top of his game and his wife Anushka Sharma yet again was left impressed with the flair of his splendid batting. India earned a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the sixth ODI at Centurion and Kohli took the honours of becoming the man of the match as well as the man of the series. The Indian captain inched a step closer to his inspiration Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds and left the cricketing world stunned with his remarkable chasing skills.

While Kohli was thrashing the South African bowlers in India and the fans around the world was witnessing the master class, his wife Anushka Sharma was too cheering for the team and her man. Kohli plundered a magnificent 129 off 123 balls with the help of 19 boundaries all around the park and his wife Anushka continued the tradition of posting the pictures of Kohli after his centuries. The trend had started in the first ODI when Kohli notched up his first century in South Africa, and Anushka had taken to Instagram to write “What a guy,” with a photo of the Indian captain.

Certainly, when it comes to expressing their love for each other, no one does it better than Virat and Anushka. They make a beautiful couple and have always been expressive about their love in public. They also stand for each other during difficult times and Kohli has time and again admitted that Anushka has transformed his life for better. After Virat’s century in the 6th ODI, Anushka took to Instagram to share a story of him and also posted a photo of India’s 5-1 victory in South Africa.

Here are the photos that Anushka shared on Instagram:

The appreciation was not one-sided as Virat also thanked Anushka for being a great support for him throughout the series. He credited his wife for motivating him in difficult times and attributed his recent top form in South Africa to her. Amassing a staggering 558 runs in six games at a brilliant average of 186, Kohli finished the series as the top run scorer of the series and also became the only captain to have scored more than 500 runs in an ODI series. Talking in the post-match presentation, Virat said, “People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that’s a wonderful feeling,” shutting all the critics who had claimed Kohli’s form would take a toll after his marriage.

Anushka had also faced the flak of the fans earlier in the tour when India went on to lose two Test matches in successions, but Kohli’s men bounced back to win the final Test match and also clinched three ODI’s in succession before losing the rain-affected 4th ODI. Virat delivered single-handedly to win the 5th ODI and write history by earning India, first-ever series triumph in South Africa. The Delhi batting maestro once again showed his hunger for runs by blasting third ton in the series and round off the series victory with a win at Centurion.