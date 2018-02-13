Virat Kohli-led India will take on South Africa in the fifth ODI at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Team India are leading the series by 3-1 and would like to seal the series by winning the game today. South Africa, on the other hand, would have got some confidence back having registered a win in the fourth ODI.

With the thought of creating history on their mind, India will take on South Africa in the fifth ODI at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Virat Kohli’s boys are leading the series by 3-1 and would like to seal the series by winning the game today. South Africa, on the other hand, would have got some confidence back having registered a win in the fourth ODI. India have never won a match at this particular venue and would be looking forward to break the jinx.

As per the weather reports, the match is likely to have a delayed start. The conditions are likely to be windy so it would be difficult for both the batsmen and bowlers to perform in such conditions. The team adapting better would be certainly having an edge. The wicket is likely to be a turner so spinners would definitely like to bank upon the situation. India is likely to keep the same squad for the fifth ODI as the last one. Kedar Jadhav will probably be sitting out once again as he is yet to fully recover from a hamstring injury. Proteas, on the other hand, would like to bring in a spinner in the form Of Imran Tahir or Tabraiz Shamsi to benefit from the turner.

For India, Rohit Sharma’s form would be a big concern as he has failed to score runs in the series so far. Injury-marred South Africa’s woes have reduced a little with the return of explosive batsman AB de Villiers who is capable of changing the complexion of the game on his own. It would be interesting to see if India will manage to create history today or Proteas will restrain their ambitions.