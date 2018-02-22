Yuzvendra Chahal had a forgetful outing in Centurion as he failed to have an impactful performance in India's loss to South Africa in the 2nd T20I. The leg-spinner went for runs all over the park and was subjected to a brutal thrashing by JP Duminy (64 of 40) and Heinrich Klassen (69 of 30). Here are two embarrassing records he created in the loss.

South Africa pulled one back in the three-match T20 series against India by bagging the 2nd T20 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion by 6 wickets. Captain JP Duminy and wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klassen were outstanding with the bat as they plundered the Indian bowlers all around the park in their respective half-centuries. The Indian bowlers had to embrace a difficult outing and there was one bowler who was on the receiving end particularly. Despite having a phenomenal ODI series in the ongoing South Africa tour, Yuzvendra Chahal was far from his best in India’s loss in the 2nd T20 at Centurion.

Klassen (69 of 30) and Duminy (64 of 40) were the top scorers for the Proteas as they stabilised the batting after a sluggish start. After Klassen’s departure, Duminy stood strong on the crease and showed flair of his cricketing experience to wrap up the win for his side. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers failed to get regular breakthroughs and Virat Kohli’s side despite posting a decent total on board failed to defend it. For India, Jaydev Unadkat finished as the best bowler with two wickets in 3.4 overs giving away 42 runs. Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur too picked a wicket each. However, Chahal had a forgetful night as he gifted himself some embarrassing stats in the defeat.

Yuzvendra Chahal conceded a staggering 64 runs in his quota of four overs, which is the most given away by an Indian in a T20I game. Chahal also became the first ever Indian bowler to be hit for seven sixes in a single T20 match. He was crushed by Klassen in the middle of the South African innings when the Proteas batsman hit him for two successive sixes in his over and he wasn’t spared by Duminy either who plundered a boundary and a six of the leg spinner’s next. Out of ten sixes between Duminy and Klassen, seven were against Chahal.

In the process, Chahal overtook Joginder Sharma to bowl the most expensive T20I spell for India. Sharma had conceded 57 runs in 4 overs against England in 2007. He also left behind Ravindra Jadeja who had been hit for six sixes in a T20 game against Australia. India went on to lose the game by six wickets with Duminy finishing unbeaten to tie the series 1-1.

Put into bat earlier, the Indian batsman had produced a superb display with MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey clinching a half century each. Dhoni grabbed his maiden fifty in the series as he played a blistering knock of 52 (28). Pandey was also on fire as he blasted 79 of 48 to help India reach 189 in 20 overs. The two teams will battle it out, one last time this series in the 3rd and final T20 which will be a must-win encounter.

