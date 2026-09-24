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Home > Sports News > India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win

India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win

India men's hockey team crushed South Korea 8-2 at the Asian Games 2026, with Dilpreet Singh scoring a sensational hat-trick. Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Shailanand Lakra and Rajinder also scored as defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and Olympic qualification push.

Indian men's hockey team continued their dominance with an 8-2 win over South Korea at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit X/@TheHockeyIndia
Indian men's hockey team continued their dominance with an 8-2 win over South Korea at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit X/@TheHockeyIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 14:32 IST

India vs South Korea: The Indian men’s hockey team defeated South Korea 8-2 on Thursday to extend their winning streak at the current Asian Games. With a hat-trick of goals, Dilpreet Singh stole the show for India and maintained his amazing tournament form.

India Hockey Continues Dominance at Asian Games 2026

So far, India has a 13-1 win over Indonesia and a dominant 16-1 win over Sri Lanka. They have matches against Japan (September 26) and Bangladesh (September 28) still to go. Defending champions India will be eyeing a clean sweep in the group stage in their bid to retain their gold for the first time and seal a direct spot in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. 

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India Remain in Control From The Get Go

Shailanand Lakra opened the scoring for India in the fourth minute, after a pass from Abhishek was blocked and went to Shailanand on the rebound, who put India ahead. 

Dilpreet Singh, one of India’s standout performers in the tournament so far, secured his name of the scoring sheet with a fierce hit from the centre, which hit the goalie and went in. India was 2-0 up in the ninth minute courtesy of poor defending from South Korea. 

The first penalty corner of the match went to Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, and he gleefully converted it to put India 3-0 ahead in the 11th minute. 

Abhishek ended the first quarter with a fantastic goal, getting help from Shailanand. At the end of quarter one, India was up 4-0. 

Dilpreet Singh Stars as India Beat South Korea 8-2

There were initially no goals in the second quarter, with India playing some aerial balls. However, Dilpreet found the net again in the 26th minute, collecting a pass from Manpreet and deflecting it past the keeper. South Korea struggled to create chances as India ended the first half at 5-0. 

In the 32nd minute, Dilpreet made a hat-trick, using a quick pass from Rajinder and unleashing a tomahawk.

Meanwhile, India won multiple penalty corners but failed to convert, and it was Abhishek who fired the seventh. It was a total team set-up, courtesy of multiple passes leading up to the goal. Sukhjeet Singh’s shot was saved, and South Korea managed to put the ball away, but it went to Abhishek, who wasted no time in scoring. 

In the 42nd minute, Kim Jaeho made sure South Korea had some presence on the scoring sheet. The third quarter ended 7-1 in favour of India.

In the 52nd minute, South Korea had their second goal courtesy of Kim Yongbok. 

Rajinder ended the match with a last-minute goal for India.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams as New WPL Head Coach Ahead of 2027 Season

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India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win
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India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win

India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win

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India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win
India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win
India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win
India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win
India vs South Korea Hockey Highlights: Dilpreet Singh Hat-Trick Powers India to Massive 8-2 Asian Games 2026 Win

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