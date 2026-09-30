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Home > Sports News > India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

India vs South Korea Women's Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: India will face South Korea in the second women's hockey semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Indian women's team will be aiming to reach the Asian Games final for only the fourth time as it looks to end a 44-year wait for the gold medal. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match time and where to watch the India vs South Korea women's hockey semifinal on TV, laptop and mobile in India.

India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 13:47 IST

India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: India will face South Korea in the second women’s hockey semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Indian women’s team will be aiming to reach the Asian Games final for only the fourth time as it looks to end a 44-year wait for the gold medal. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match time and where to watch the India vs South Korea women’s hockey semifinal on TV, laptop and mobile in India.

India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Match Details

  • Match: India vs South Korea, Women’s Hockey Semifinal, Asian Games 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
  • Venue: Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
  • Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live on TV?

The India vs South Korea Asian Games 2026 women’s hockey semifinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Korea women’s hockey semifinal on the SonyLIV platform. The match will be available to watch on mobile phones, laptops and other supported devices.

India Women’s Hockey Team Eye Asian Games Final

India are aiming to reach the women’s hockey final at the Asian Games for only the fourth time. The Indian team will also be looking to end a 44-year wait for the Asian Games gold medal in women’s hockey.

India Women’s Hockey Team Eye Olympic Qualification

The semifinal is also crucial from an Olympic qualification perspective. A gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 will officially secure a place for India at the next Olympic Games, making the women’s hockey campaign in Aichi-Nagoya even more significant.

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India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

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India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
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India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
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