India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming: India will face South Korea in the second women’s hockey semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Indian women’s team will be aiming to reach the Asian Games final for only the fourth time as it looks to end a 44-year wait for the gold medal. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match time and where to watch the India vs South Korea women’s hockey semifinal on TV, laptop and mobile in India.
India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Match Details
- Match: India vs South Korea, Women’s Hockey Semifinal, Asian Games 2026
- Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
- Venue: Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
- Start Time: 3:30 PM IST
Where to Watch India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live on TV?
The India vs South Korea Asian Games 2026 women’s hockey semifinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How to Watch India vs South Korea Women’s Hockey Semifinal Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Korea women’s hockey semifinal on the SonyLIV platform. The match will be available to watch on mobile phones, laptops and other supported devices.
India Women’s Hockey Team Eye Asian Games Final
India are aiming to reach the women’s hockey final at the Asian Games for only the fourth time. The Indian team will also be looking to end a 44-year wait for the Asian Games gold medal in women’s hockey.
India Women’s Hockey Team Eye Olympic Qualification
The semifinal is also crucial from an Olympic qualification perspective. A gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 will officially secure a place for India at the next Olympic Games, making the women’s hockey campaign in Aichi-Nagoya even more significant.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.