In the second One Day International encounter between India and South Africa at Super Sports Park, Centurion, team India managed to stop Proteas at a very low total of 118 runs. Continuing the outstanding form, Men in Blue bowled a controlled line and length and sent all African batsmen back to the pavilion for a cheap total. At the beginning of the match, skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Men in Green to bat first. It was a superb start for Kohli and company as Indian bowlers got an early breakthrough.

The most experienced batsman in the African side, Hashim Amla (23) was caught behind the stumps by Mahendra Singh Dhoni on a beautiful ball from Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Soon after Amla, wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal provided the second wicket, opener Quinton De Kock only managed to score 20 runs, followed by Captain Aiden Markam (08), David Miller (0), Khaya Zando (25), Jean-Paul Duminy(25), Kagiso Rabada (01), Morne Morkel (01) and Imran Tahir (0).

