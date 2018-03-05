India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20, Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma led team India will face Sri Lanka in their opening game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will not be available online but will be broadcasted live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Vijay Shankar and Mohamed Siraj will represent India in the absence of the senior players.

A young Indian side led by Rohit Sharma will be facing Sri Lanka in the opening encounter of the Nidahas Trophy 2018. The squad which has a number of fresh faces in it will be put to test in the T20 tri-series which will have Sri Lanka and Bangladesh along with India, battling for the ultimate trophy. After a successful South Africa tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to rest a number of senior players to give them an appropriate break from months of gruelling cricket. Captain Virat Kohli alongside veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will all miss the Nidahas Trophy.

In Kohli’s absence, the team will be led by stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be supported by his deputy Shikhar Dhawan. Among the new entrants would be all-rounder Washington Sundar who after impressing in the Indian Premier League last year, was brilliant in the domestic circuit. Rookie pacer Mohamed Siraj will form the Indian pace unit with a relatively more experienced Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur. The batting pack will have experience at its bay with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina donning the responsibilities.

The Nidahas Trophy was last played in 1998 as an ODI contest than. The tournament is returning back after almost 20 years to mark 70 years of Sri Lanka’s independence. The tournament will have seven games in total with the winner decided in the finals on March 18. Every team will play two games against each other. India will go into the tournament as favourites having won the ODI and T20 series against South Africa. After losing the two Tests, India successively won four games including the last test and took home the ODI series 5-1. The live streaming of the 1st T20I encounter between India and Sri Lanka will not be available online but the match action can be caught live on television. All seven games including the finals will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 1st T20 between India vs Sri Lanka:

When and where is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I of the Nidahas Trophy?

India will play Sri Lanka in the opening game of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who will be looking forward to making an impact with the young squad at his disposal. The opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

What time is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I of the Nidahas Trophy?

The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy will be played from 7 PM IST on Tuesday. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I? Which Channel will air the match live?

The 1st T20I in the Nidahas Trophy cannot be live streamed online. The match will be telecasted live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

DSports is available on TATA SKY at Channel No. 495, VIDEOCON at Channel No. 410, DISH TV at Channel No. 630, BIG TV at Channel No. 514, DEN Network at Channel No. 412, SITI at Channel No. 83, ASIANET at Channel No. 312, ARASU at Channel No. 212, E INFRA at Channel No. 462, KABLE FIRST at Channel No. 907, MANTHAN at Channel No. 611

Rishtey Cineplex is available on TATA SKY at Channel No. 348, VIDEOCON at Channel No. 238, DISH TV at Channel No. 204, DEN Network at Channel No. 173, SITI at Channel No. 213, Reliance Digital TV at 318, Airtel TV at 219

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

Squads:



India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wk).

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.

Here’s the Schedule of the Nidahas Trophy 2018:

March 6: Sri Lanka v India

March 8: Bangladesh v India

March 10: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

March 12: India v Sri Lanka

March 14: India v Bangladesh

March 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

March 18: Final

