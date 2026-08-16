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Home > Sports News > India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Will Rain Allow Play In Galle? Latest Weather Update After First Session Washed Out

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Will Rain Allow Play In Galle? Latest Weather Update After First Session Washed Out

With Team India hoping to continue their dominance of Day 1 on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, the weather has been a consistent source of irritation.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Will Rain Allow Play In Galle? Latest Weather Update After First Session Washed Out. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Will Rain Allow Play In Galle? Latest Weather Update After First Session Washed Out. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 13:24 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2: With Team India hoping to continue their dominance of Day 1 on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, the weather has been a consistent source of irritation. Showers have been persistent long before the designated time of the start of play, forcing a washout of the opening session. Despite the stakeholders bringing the start of the time of play forward by 15 minutes to make up for the 17 overs lost on Day 1, no play has been possible yet on Sunday. Will any play be possible on Day 2? Check latest update.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Will play be possible on Day 2?

According to the latest updates, the covers are still placed on the ground, with showers relenting for fleeting moments only to return eventually and keeping players out of the ground. While play can likely be extended at least until 6:00 PM local time, ground staff will need plenty of time to remove water from the covers. While they have the best groundstaff in Galle, play looks increasingly unlikely on Day 2.

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IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 2: Devdutt Padikkal headlines Team India’s dominance on the opening day

Meanwhile, Team India reached an imposing total of 288/2 off 73 overs on Day 1 of the series-opener in Galle. Visiting captain Shubman Gill won an important toss and opted to bat first on what was seemingly a docile desk. Sri Lanka got the first wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal against the run of play as he unluckily collided with the bowler at the non-striker’s end to be run-out for 37 off 32 deliveries, laced with five boundaries. Nevertheless, Devdutt Padikkal, who came in to bat at No.3 shared a 150-run stand with KL Rahul.

While Padikkal reached a composed hundred, Rahul retired hurt on 77 due to cramps and did not return to bat for the remainder of the innings. Prabath Jayasuriya got the scalp of Shubman Gill for 16 but Rishabh Pant counterattacked with a 36-ball 27, laced with three boundaries and a six. Padikkal, meanwhile, stayed unbeaten on 131 off only 178 deliveries as the left-hander will eye a big score.

With the two sides keeping one eye at the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year, India and Sri Lanka need nothing less than a 2-0 result in their favour. But the time taken out of this game might prove to be detrimental.

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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Will Rain Allow Play In Galle? Latest Weather Update After First Session Washed Out
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2: Will Rain Allow Play In Galle? Latest Weather Update After First Session Washed Out
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