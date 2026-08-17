India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will IND vs SL Day 3 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

India vs Sri Lanka Weather: Having batted on a couple of rain-hit days, India are in a powerful position to declare their innings. However, as the Shubman Gill-led side aim to drive home the advantage, their plans could be delayed further on the third day in Galle. The latest forecast indicates that the start of play could be delayed with rain predicted at 9:00 AM local time, an hour before the start of play. Even if the rain stops at 10:00 as it is predicted, the conditions at the ground could take time for the game to kick off.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Delay Day 3 in Galle?

Yes, it is expected that rain will delay the start of play in the first test between India and Sri Lanka. According to the latest forecasts, rain is expected to hit Galle at 9:00 AM. It would rain for around an hour, delaying the proceedings in Sri Lanka. A delayed start would mean that India will be expected to declare the innings as they race against time to take 10 wickets after scoring 460 runs across the first two days.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Visitors on Top

Thanks to Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 at number three, India find themselves currently in control of the test after the first two days. Apart from Padikkal, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel scored half-centuries to push India to a mammoth total after skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bat first. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya with four wickets and debutant Keshara Nuwantha with three wickets have been the standout bowlers so far.

With 460 runs on the board at the loss of nine wickets, the visitors could very well declare once the game starts on Day 3. With signs of deterioration already evident, India would aim to take a mammoth lead before setting a target for Sri Lanka, who have to bat last on this pitch.

IND vs SL: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Playing XI

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Nishan Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sonal Dinusha, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

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