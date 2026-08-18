India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

India vs Sri Lanka Weather: India and Sri Lanka are embroiled in a test that has seen multiple interruptions due to rain and weather conditions. Even on the third day, cloudy conditions forced early stumps after India had bowled the hosts out for 284 runs. The Shubman Gill-led side would have hoped to add a few more runs to their tally before the close of play but were unable to do so. On the fourth day, there could be a shift in gears in how the Indian team bats as they race against the weather in order to pick a crucial win and take a lead. Here is a look at the India vs Sri Lanka Day 4 weather report.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Interrupt Day 4 in Galle?

Rain, as it has done throughout the first test in Galle, could interrupt the proceedings in Galle on the fourth day. The latest weather forecasts show that conditions will remain cloudy in the city, with a chance of a shower or two during the day. In the morning session, the possibility of rain remains higher, and it will lower down as the day progresses. The second and third sessions of the day have a 25% probability of rain taking place.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Visitors Take Massive Lead

After scoring 462 runs in their rain-hit first innings, Shubman Gill-led India took a massive 178-run lead. However, there was a moment in the second innings where the visitors were completely in control of the proceedings and would have hoped to bundle Sri Lanka out for much less.

With Sri Lanka losing half their side for 90 runs, still trailing by 372 runs, the Indian side would have thought they would pick up the remaining five wickets in time to enforce the follow-on. However, Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella shared a 146-run stand to pull their side out of trouble. Dinusha went on to score a century, while Dickwella was dismissed for 80 as his search for his maiden Test century continued.

For India, Manav Suthar picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with a wicket each.

With rain predicted on Day 4, India would hope to bat around 50 overs while scoring more than 200 runs and setting Sri Lanka a target in the range of 380 to 400.

IND vs SL: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Playing XI

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Nishan Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sonal Dinusha, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

Also Read: Galle Stadium vs Indian Stadiums: Why Sri Lanka’s Stadium Experience Is Winning Fans During India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?