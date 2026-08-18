LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

Rain could once again play a major role in the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Galle, with showers forecast on Day 4. Shubman Gill-led India hold a commanding lead and will aim to accelerate scoring before declaring and pushing for victory.

India vs Sri Lanka Day 4 could be interrupted by rain and cloudy conditions. Image Credit: ANI
India vs Sri Lanka Day 4 could be interrupted by rain and cloudy conditions. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 08:52 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Weather: India and Sri Lanka are embroiled in a test that has seen multiple interruptions due to rain and weather conditions. Even on the third day, cloudy conditions forced early stumps after India had bowled the hosts out for 284 runs. The Shubman Gill-led side would have hoped to add a few more runs to their tally before the close of play but were unable to do so. On the fourth day, there could be a shift in gears in how the Indian team bats as they race against the weather in order to pick a crucial win and take a lead. Here is a look at the India vs Sri Lanka Day 4 weather report. 

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Interrupt Day 4 in Galle?

Rain, as it has done throughout the first test in Galle, could interrupt the proceedings in Galle on the fourth day. The latest weather forecasts show that conditions will remain cloudy in the city, with a chance of a shower or two during the day. In the morning session, the possibility of rain remains higher, and it will lower down as the day progresses. The second and third sessions of the day have a 25% probability of rain taking place. 

You Might Be Interested In

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Visitors Take Massive Lead

After scoring 462 runs in their rain-hit first innings, Shubman Gill-led India took a massive 178-run lead. However, there was a moment in the second innings where the visitors were completely in control of the proceedings and would have hoped to bundle Sri Lanka out for much less. 

With Sri Lanka losing half their side for 90 runs, still trailing by 372 runs, the Indian side would have thought they would pick up the remaining five wickets in time to enforce the follow-on. However, Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella shared a 146-run stand to pull their side out of trouble. Dinusha went on to score a century, while Dickwella was dismissed for 80 as his search for his maiden Test century continued.

For India, Manav Suthar picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with a wicket each.

With rain predicted on Day 4, India would hope to bat around 50 overs while scoring more than 200 runs and setting Sri Lanka a target in the range of 380 to 400.

IND vs SL: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Playing XI

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Nishan Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sonal Dinusha, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

Also Read: Galle Stadium vs Indian Stadiums: Why Sri Lanka’s Stadium Experience Is Winning Fans During India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast
Tags: home-hero-pos-6IND Vs SLindia vs sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka Test

RELATED News

Casa Pia vs Benfica Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Portuguese Primeira Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Portugal, UK, USA, India And More

Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India And More

Who Is Yael Trepy? French Footballer in Intensive Care After Swimming Accident

Deportivo La Coruna vs Elche Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, Spain, India And More

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, IND vs ENG: India Blow 2-1 Half-Time Lead as England Complete 4-2 Comeback in Pool D

LATEST NEWS

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

Gulzar B’Day SPL: From Painting Damaged Cars In A Garage To Winning An Oscar — The Remarkable Journey Of Sampooran Singh Kalra

Why Trump Said No To Extending Iran MOU As 60-Day Deadline Passes Amid War With Tehran

Jharkhand Cancels Recruitment Exams: Why Govt Took The Call As DN Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

Pune Sweet Shop 98% Compliant, Yet Licence Suspended; Why Bombay HC Ordered Maharashtra FDA to Pay Rs 5 Lakh

Bengaluru School Shuts After 500+ Students, 21 Staff Fall Sick; 2 H1N1 Cases Confirmed, What Happened?

UP’s Water Is Turning Fluorescent Yellow: What’s Behind the Alarming Chromium Contamination?

Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral

‘Don’t Come to Beg in Saudi Arabia’: Pakistan Issues Strict Warning to Hajj, Umrah Pilgrims

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

QUICK LINKS