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Home > Sports News > India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 5 in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 5 in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

India remain favourites to win the IND vs SL 1st Test in Galle, needing six wickets on Day 5. However, rain could once again disrupt play, with a 60% chance of showers threatening India's hopes of sealing victory against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka first test has seen weather interruptions on all four days so far. Image Credit: ANI
India vs Sri Lanka first test has seen weather interruptions on all four days so far. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 09:08 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Weather: As India vs Sri Lanka’s first test moves into the fifth day, the players will once again take the field while looking at the overhead conditions. With the hosts needing 288 runs to win, having lost four wickets, it is India who is in the driving seat. However, the weather conditions could play a huge role. All four days have seen weather interruptions and the fifth day is expected to be disturbed by rain as well.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Interrupt Day 5 in Galle?

Rain has already played havoc with all four days of the Test match. It was revealed that almost 87 overs were lost due to rain. The weather is still not so good for the fifth day of the Test match. The chances of rain are around 60%. Also, the morning session is supposedly the most affected. Even if the rain comes in the evening or night, intermittent showers can continue, which makes things even harder for India to get rid of the last six wickets left.

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IND vs SL 1st Test: India Needs 6 Wickets to Win

The fourth day of the first test saw India being bowled out after a couple of sessions. Rishabh Pant was the star performer with the bat, scoring 66 runs in a boundary-laden knock. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal missed out on a well-deserved half-century after being dismissed for 44. KL Rahul scored 35 at the top of the order, while the rest of the batters were dismissed for single-digit scores as India missed out on setting a target of 400 runs.

Having set a target of 372, Sri Lanka started their fourth innings poorly. Opening batter Nishan Madushka was the first player to be dismissed before Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who came off as a concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal, was dismissed for a golden duck. Prasidh Krishna dismissed Kamindu Mendis before Manav Suthar picked up his second wicket of the innings. Kuldeep Yadav bowled only three overs on the fourth day, but could play a vital role on the final day.

IND vs SL: India Playing XI

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Playing XI

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Nishan Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal (Replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sonal Dinusha, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

Also Read: ENG vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Babar Azam Ruled Out of 1st Test, Joe Root Returns as England Captain — Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details

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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 5 in Galle? Check Latest Forecast
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