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Home > Sports News > India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will The Toss be Delayed in Galle? Latest Forecast And Predicted Playing XIs

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will The Toss be Delayed in Galle? Latest Forecast And Predicted Playing XIs

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Galle faces a major rain threat, with forecasts predicting heavy showers, overcast skies and multiple interruptions. The crucial ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 clash could significantly impact India's WTC points table position and qualification hopes.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Dhananjaya de Silva and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 09:18 IST

India will travel all the way down south to Galle, Sri Lanka, where they are scheduled to compete in a two-Test match series starting at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on August 15, 2026. India have currently played nine matches in the 2025 – 27 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, and they are sitting fifth in the table, having amassed 52 points so far, which is 48.15 percent. With the WTC points at stake, both teams would know the importance of this match, and the weather conditions will be in focus. Here is a look at the conditions in Galle before the opening day of the Test match. 

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Rain Interrupt Day 1 in Galle?

Indian national cricket team had to finish their practice session earlier than usual the day before the first Test due to rain in Galle. The weather forecasts predicted similar conditions for the next few days, so it could be a match that will be interrupted by rain. 

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According to the forecast, Saturday will be an overcast day with wind, and it is very likely that it will rain. The temperature will be around 30-31 degrees Celsius; AccuWeather forecasts a 90 per cent chance of rain and 92 per cent cloud cover.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Will Toss be Delayed in Galle?

No, the latest weather forecasts indicate that the toss could take place at the stipulated time.

India vs Sri Lanka: Weather Forecast for 1st Test

Rain is also likely to remain during Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. So, the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will probably have several interruptions. The onus will fall on the batters from both teams to make sure to play impactful knocks, making sure that the multiple rain interruptions do not result in the match being drawn. 

The importance of this game with respect to the World Test Championship can not be overstated for both these teams, but more importantly for India. The Shubman Gill-led side face tough assignments after this tour and would want to make the most of these two tests before touring New Zealand and facing Australia at home for a five-match series. 

IND vs SL: India Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Nishan Madushka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sonal Dinusha, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Death Threats: Former India Captain Breaks Silence as Kolkata Police Launch Investigation

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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will The Toss be Delayed in Galle? Latest Forecast And Predicted Playing XIs
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will The Toss be Delayed in Galle? Latest Forecast And Predicted Playing XIs
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