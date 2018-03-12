On Monday, Team India led by skipper Rohit Sharma will be aiming to book their seal their place in the final of Nidahas Trophy when they lock horns with hosts Sri Lanka. With Team India already without regular starters including the likes of rested captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, Sri Lanka will be without their captain Dinesh Chandimal.

Team India led by skipper Rohit Sharma will be aiming to book their seal their place in the final of Nidahas Trophy on Monday when they face hosts Sri Lanka in the 4th T20 International at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. With Team India already without regular starters including the likes of rested captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, Sri Lanka will be without their captain Dinesh Chandimal. The 4th encounter promises to be the litmus test for Team India, who were earlier deceived by the Lankan Lions in the series opener.

Going as per previous exploits of the visitors, Team India have been successful in seven of their 9 T20Is at Colombo’s R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. In the previous four games where India have got lucky by winning the toss, they have chased down every target set by the Sri Lankan side. Inform batsman Shikhar Dhawan is expected to continue his impressive run with the bat. Dhawan has scored 288 runs in his last 5 innings for the Men in Blue.

The only concern for his side is the dipping form of skipper Rohit Sharma. The one half of the opening pair of Team India has scored only 39 runs in the past five T20Is.

What time is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I of the Nidahas Trophy?

The fourth T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy will be played from 7 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I? Which Channel will air the match live?

The fourth T20I in the Nidahas Trophy cannot be live streamed online. The match will be telecasted live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

DSports is available on TATA SKY at Channel No. 495, VIDEOCON at Channel No. 410, DISH TV at Channel No. 630, BIG TV at Channel No. 514, DEN Network at Channel No. 412, SITI at Channel No. 83, ASIANET at Channel No. 312, ARASU at Channel No. 212, E INFRA at Channel No. 462, KABLE FIRST at Channel No. 907, MANTHAN at Channel No. 611

Rishtey Cineplex is available on TATA SKY at Channel No. 348, VIDEOCON at Channel No. 238, DISH TV at Channel No. 204, DEN Network at Channel No. 173, SITI at Channel No. 213, Reliance Digital TV at 318, Airtel TV at 219

What are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

Sri Lanka starting XI: Danusha Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shankaka, Thisara Perera (captain), Jeevan Mendis, Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

Team India expected XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here’s the Schedule of the Nidahas Trophy 2018:

March 12: India v Sri Lanka

March 14: India v Bangladesh

March 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

March 18: Final

