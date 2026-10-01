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Home > Sports News > India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone

Ishan Kishan scripted history during India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal, smashing an unbeaten 80 to register his eighth T20I fifty-plus score of 2026, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 2016 tally and closing in on Suryakumar Yadav’s record.

Ishan Kishan scored 80 runs against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final. Image Credit: ANI
Ishan Kishan scored 80 runs against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 14:46 IST

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026: During the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 clash, Ishan Kishan etched his name in the record books as he went past Virat Kohli on a unique list. The left-handed batter scored his eighth fifty-plus score in 2026, going past Kohli’s seven from 2016. He is now chasing Suryakumar Yadav, who holds the record with nine fifty-plus scores in 2022. 

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter continued his rich run of form in the Asian Games semifinal against Sri Lanka at Japan, overtaking batting icon Virat Kohli’s total of seven fifty-plus scores from 2016 and continuing his chase for former skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s record of most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year. 

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In a concerning situation for India, when most of their top-order had failed to fire on a challenging surface, Ishan stepped up with a sensational 46-ball 80*, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 173.91. 

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli

Ishan has now overtaken Virat’s seven fifty-plus scores in 2016 in T20I, registering his eighth fifty-plus score this year. Suryakumar holds the record of most fifty-plus scores by an Indian batter, a total of nine back in 2022, including two centuries and nine fifties. 

This year across 28 T20Is and innings, Ishan has scored 985 runs at an average of 37.88 and a strike rate of 171.3, including a century and seven fifties. He is just 80 runs away from breaking Suryakumar’s record of most T20I runs in a calendar year by an Indian. 

In 31 T20Is back in 2022, Suryakumar had made 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of over 187, including two centuries and nine fifties. 

Ishan Kishan Chases Most T20I Runs in a Year Record

The most runs by a batter from a Test-playing nation in T20Is during a calendar year is in the hands of Pakistan batter Mohammed Rizwan. In 2021, Rizwan had scored 1,326 runs in 29 matches and 26 innings at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of over 134, with a century and 12 fifties. 

Karanbir Singh of Austria has the most runs in a calendar year in T20Is by a batter, with 1,488 runs in 32 matches and innings at an average of 51.31 and a strike rate of over 174, with two centuries and 13 fifties, back in 2025.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma’s Viral Celebration Explained? India Star Responds After Century and 12,000 ODI Runs

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India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone
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India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone

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India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone

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