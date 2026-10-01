India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli, Chases Suryakumar Yadav’s Unique T20I Milestone

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026: During the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 clash, Ishan Kishan etched his name in the record books as he went past Virat Kohli on a unique list. The left-handed batter scored his eighth fifty-plus score in 2026, going past Kohli’s seven from 2016. He is now chasing Suryakumar Yadav, who holds the record with nine fifty-plus scores in 2022.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter continued his rich run of form in the Asian Games semifinal against Sri Lanka at Japan, overtaking batting icon Virat Kohli’s total of seven fifty-plus scores from 2016 and continuing his chase for former skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s record of most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year.
In a concerning situation for India, when most of their top-order had failed to fire on a challenging surface, Ishan stepped up with a sensational 46-ball 80*, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 173.91.
India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Ishan Kishan Goes Past Virat Kohli
Ishan has now overtaken Virat’s seven fifty-plus scores in 2016 in T20I, registering his eighth fifty-plus score this year. Suryakumar holds the record of most fifty-plus scores by an Indian batter, a total of nine back in 2022, including two centuries and nine fifties.
This year across 28 T20Is and innings, Ishan has scored 985 runs at an average of 37.88 and a strike rate of 171.3, including a century and seven fifties. He is just 80 runs away from breaking Suryakumar’s record of most T20I runs in a calendar year by an Indian.
In 31 T20Is back in 2022, Suryakumar had made 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of over 187, including two centuries and nine fifties.
Ishan Kishan Chases Most T20I Runs in a Year Record
The most runs by a batter from a Test-playing nation in T20Is during a calendar year is in the hands of Pakistan batter Mohammed Rizwan. In 2021, Rizwan had scored 1,326 runs in 29 matches and 26 innings at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of over 134, with a century and 12 fifties.
Karanbir Singh of Austria has the most runs in a calendar year in T20Is by a batter, with 1,488 runs in 32 matches and innings at an average of 51.31 and a strike rate of over 174, with two centuries and 13 fifties, back in 2025.
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