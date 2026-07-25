India vs Sri Lanka Test Series: BCCI Squad Announcement Date, Time And Latest Update on Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

India vs Sri Lanka: Team India will resume their quest to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final when they face Sri Lanka in a crucial away two-Test series next month at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle and the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. With India not playing a WTC-centric match since November 2025 against South Africa at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, there is renewed interest among fans on when will the sub-continent nation feature one. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in focus, when will the BCCI announce the squad?

When will the BCCI announce the squad for India vs Sri Lanka Test series?

According to a Times of India journalist, the squad for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15, was to be announced this week. Yet another report has claimed that it shall be announced on July 26, Sunday. But there are no reliable reports about the definite date or time. Led by Shubman Gill, India face a stiff assignment, given Sri Lanka are a tough side to beat at home despite their recent inconsistencies in the format.

India had last played a Test in June, with the one-off coming against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. With Afghanistan not playing a lot of top nations in Test cricket, the hosts beat them by an innings and 300 runs. The home side had plenty of positives from the series, with B Sai Sudharsan stepping up with the bat and likely cementing his spot at No.3 for the series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter also made his case stronger with scores of 132, 7, 168* and 25* in the two unofficial Tests between India A and Sri Lanka A in June-July and is likely to bat at No.3 in the Island nation. Nevertheless, Devdutt Padikkal could also be picked in the squad.

But the biggest plus for India was Manav Suthar, the left-arm spinner as he picked 7 wickets on debut, including six in the first innings against Afghanistan. It still remains to be seen whether Jasprit Bumrah will be available, given the latest knee injury that kept him out of the third ODI between India and England.

India vs Sri Lanka: What is India’s current standing in the World Test Championship Points Table?

Having played 9 Tests in the 2025-27 cycle, India have won and lost four each, notably the two-game series against South Africa at home last year.

With nine more Tests to go in the cycle, Gill and co. need at least seven wins to reach the final.