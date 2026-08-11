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Home > Sports News > India vs Sri Lanka: Why Does Ravindra Jadeja Has Horse Sticker On His Bat? Explained

India vs Sri Lanka: Why Does Ravindra Jadeja Has Horse Sticker On His Bat? Explained

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will use a bat with a horse sticker on it for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

India vs Sri Lanka: Why Does Ravindra Jadeja Has Horse Sticker On His Bat? Explained. (Image Credits: X)
India vs Sri Lanka: Why Does Ravindra Jadeja Has Horse Sticker On His Bat? Explained. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 12:07 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will use a bat with a horse sticker on it for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. With Jadeja’s bat sporting a sticker of the horse, what is the inspiration behind the same. Find out here.

India vs Sri Lanka: Why is Ravindra Jadeja using a bat with a horse sticker on it?

The rationale behind the Saurashtra all-rounder using a bat with a horse sticker on it is inspired by his pet horse. Jadeja reportedly loves horses and keeps multiple of them as pets his 8-acre farmhouse in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The veteran Indian cricketer reportedly has horse breeds including a Marwadi stallion and a horse named Vaari He has also uploaded several clips and photos of him on his official Instagram account of riding horses.

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India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja shines in three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Meanwhile, the No.1 ranked ICC Test all-rounder played his role to perfection in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Club Ground in Colombo. Jadeja made a useful 63 in the first innings and made 22 in the second before being retired hurt when the tourists were in pursuit of 207. Team India eventually won by six wickets in the 45th and final over of the innings to boost their preparation for the crucial two-Test series.

The visitors also had one massive positive from the tour match as Shubman Gill returned to bat in the fourth innings, thereby evading an injury scare that ruled him out of the first two days due to a hand injury sustained while batting in the nets. The Indian skipper scored a useful 44 and shared a 100-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal to set up the win.

Team India Test squad: Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Both sides need to win the series 2-0 to keep themselves in the reckoning to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year at the Kia Oval in London. Sri Lanka will look to break an 18-year-drought of not beating India in a Test series.

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India vs Sri Lanka: Why Does Ravindra Jadeja Has Horse Sticker On His Bat? Explained
Tags: IND Vs SLindia vs sri lankaRavindra JadejaSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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India vs Sri Lanka: Why Does Ravindra Jadeja Has Horse Sticker On His Bat? Explained

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India vs Sri Lanka: Why Does Ravindra Jadeja Has Horse Sticker On His Bat? Explained
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