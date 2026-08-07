India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch IND vs SLXI?

India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Streaming: India and Sri Lanka will face off each other in a two-match Test series. The first Test of the series is being played at Galle International Stadium on August 15th. Besides that, before the beginning of the series, India will also be taking on Sri Lanka Cricket XI for a tour match. This encounter will be a five-day practice game to better equip the players for the series ahead. What’s even more captivating is that the match will take place in Colombo between August 7-9, and it will definitely be a great chance for both sides to showcase their best performance.

With Shubman Gill as the captain, Team India can get to know about the kind of playing surfaces that may be the case for the Test series. The visiting team will also be getting a clearer picture about the squad and playing XI that they should select for the upcoming matches. As the practice game is just a few days away, most fans would wonder where they can watch the India vs Sri Lanka XI game. With that in mind, let us take a look at the live streaming options available for the practice match.

India vs Sri Lanka XI Live Streaming

When will the India vs Sri Lanka XI match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI match is going to start on Friday, 7th August 2026.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka XI match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI match will start at 10:00 AM in Scotland (10:00 A.M. IST) in Colombo, Sri Lanka from Friday, 7th August.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka XI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI match will be played at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, in Sri Lanka.

Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka XI match in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka XI match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Meanwhile, the match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network across TV Channels.

India vs Sri Lanka XI Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar

Sri Lanka XI Squad: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (C), Anjala Bandara (wk), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha

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