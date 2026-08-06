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Home > Sports News > India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know

India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know

Team India will take on Sri Lanka XI in a three-day warm-up match from Thursday, August 7, to Saturday, August 9, at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Ground in Colombo. The red-ball fixture will serve as India's only practice match ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15. Here are all the details, including schedule, squads, match venue, live streaming and broadcast information.

India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 14:33 IST

India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Team India will take on Sri Lanka XI in a three-day warm-up match from Thursday, August 7, to Saturday, August 9, at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Ground in Colombo. The red-ball fixture will serve as India’s only practice match ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on August 15. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to fine-tune their combinations and give valuable match practice to the squad, while the Sri Lanka XI will be eager to test themselves against the visitors. Here are all the details, including schedule, squads, match venue, live streaming and broadcast information.

India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Details

  • Match: India vs Sri Lanka XI, 3-Day Warm-Up Match
  • Series: India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026
  • Dates: August 7 – August 9, 2026
  • Venue: Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Ground, Colombo
  • Start Time: 10:00 AM IST (10:00 AM Local Time)

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day warm-up match live on the Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

Sri Lanka XI Squad

Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rashantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (c), Anjala Bandara (wk), Nipun Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Kesara Nuwantha, Dilum Sudeera.

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India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know
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India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know

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India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Match Date, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More | All You Need to Know

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