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Home > Sports News > India vs Uruguay, International Football Friendly: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India vs Uruguay, International Football Friendly: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

The Indian national football team will wrap up their three-match FIFA international friendly schedule when they lock horns against two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay on October 6, Tuesday at the storied venue of the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

India vs Uruguay, International Football Friendly: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: Football India X/X)
India vs Uruguay, International Football Friendly: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: Football India X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 17:50 IST

The Indian national football team will wrap up their three-match FIFA international friendly schedule when they lock horns against two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay on October 6, Tuesday at the storied venue of the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. It is the third and final game, with The Blue Tigers facing Panama in Bengaluru and five-time world champions Brazil previously in Kolkata.

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The Salt Lake Stadium was jampacked with 50000 fans but Brazil emerged triumphant with a scoreline of 4-0, thanks to goals from Samuel Lino, Pedro and Estavo Willian. The hosts did show some promise in the early quarter, with Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams taking to the football giants. But Brazil were too good on the day and walked away with a win.

Khalid Jamil’s men will now look to put on an improved show and score against Uruguay. While the South American nation head into the contest as a favourite, having beaten South Korea 4-2 in their previous friendly, they will not take the home side lightly, given India held Panama to a 1-1 draw. India will take confidence from the absence of Uruguay captain and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, who will miss Tuesday’s clash due to Grade 3 sprain in his left ankle sustained last month. But Valverde’s absence wouldn’t bother them that much, given Uruguay still have bona fide stars like Jose Maria Gimenez, Ronald Araujo, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Nunez.

India vs Uruguay, Football Friendly, Squads

Uruguay Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Ignacio de Arruabarrena, Sebastian Jaume, Thiago Cardozo

  • Defenders: Kevin Amaro, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nandez, Santiago Mourino, Nicolas Marichal, Ronald Araujo, Alexander Barboza, Jose Maria Gimenez, Juan Rodriguez, Sebastian Boselli, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez, Lucas Olaza, Marcelo Saracchi, Juan Manuel Sanabria

  • Midfielders: Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Bernal, Santiago Homenchenko, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Matias Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodriguez, Maximiliano Araujo, Lucas Villalba, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Diego Rossi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta

  • Forwards: Martin Satriano, Agustin A. Martinez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Miguel Merentiel, Darwin Nunez, Alvaro Rodriguez

India Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar

  • Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam

  • Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad

  • Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

What time will India vs Uruguay Football Friendly friendly begin?

The match between India and Uruguay kicks off at 7:30 PM IST on October 6, Tuesday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where can fans watch India vs Uruguay Football Friendly?

Fans can catch the live telecast of the fixture on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of it shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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India vs Uruguay, International Football Friendly: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: India National Football TeamUruguay national football team

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India vs Uruguay, International Football Friendly: Preview, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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