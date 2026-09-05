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Home > Sports News > India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List

India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List

India vs Uruguay International Friendly: Uruguay have announced a strong squad for the upcoming FIFA international window, with several of their biggest stars included for the highly anticipated clash against India in Kolkata on October 6. New head coach Diego Forlan will begin his tenure with a squad featuring established internationals and emerging talents, including Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Premier League star Rodrigo Bentancur and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Here are all the details, including the full Uruguay squad for the international friendly.

India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List
India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 16:04 IST

India vs Uruguay International Friendly: Uruguay have announced a strong squad for the upcoming FIFA international window, with several of their biggest stars included for the highly anticipated clash against India in Kolkata on October 6. New head coach Diego Forlan will begin his tenure with a squad featuring established internationals and emerging talents, including Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Premier League star Rodrigo Bentancur and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Here are all the details, including the full Uruguay squad for the international friendly.

India vs Uruguay International Friendly Match Details

  • Match: India vs Uruguay, International Friendly
  • Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
  • Venue: Kolkata, India

Uruguay Squad for India Friendly

Uruguay have named a star-studded squad for the September–October FIFA international window. The midfield features Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo and Brian Rodriguez. The defensive unit includes Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres and Mathias Olivera, while Darwin Nunez headlines the forward line.

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Uruguay Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele (Junior), Cristopher Fiermarin (Defensa y Justicia), Ignacio de Arruabarrena (Arouca), Sebastian Jaume (Boston River), Thiago Cardozo (Unión).

Uruguay Defenders

Defenders: Kevin Amaro (Boston River), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Vasco da Gama), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Nahitan Nandez (Al-Qadsiah), Santiago Mourino (Alaves), Nicolas Marichal (Dynamo Moscow), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Alexander Barboza (Botafogo), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Juan Rodriguez (Boston River), Sebastian Boselli (Getafe), Santiago Bueno (Wolverhampton), Sebastian Caceres (America), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras), Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar), Marcelo Saracchi (Boca Juniors), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atletico San Luis).

Uruguay Midfielders

Midfielders: Emiliano Martinez (Midtjylland), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Facundo Bernal (Fluminense), Santiago Homenchenko (Queretaro), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Matias Abaldo (Gimnasia LP), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Luciano Rodriguez (Cruzeiro), Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP), Lucas Villalba (Botafogo), Brian Rodriguez (America), Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo).

Uruguay Forwards

Forwards: Martin Satriano (Lens), Agustin A. Martinez (Defensor Sporting), Rodrigo Aguirre (America), Federico Vinas (Real Oviedo), Miguel Merentiel (Boca Juniors), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), alvaro Rodriguez (Getafe).

Diego Forlan Begins New Chapter With Uruguay

The squad announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for Uruguay following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure. Diego Forlan, the 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner and 2011 Copa America champion, has taken charge of the senior national team as well as the Under-20 side. The former striker scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay and enjoyed a celebrated club career with Manchester United, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Forlan also featured in the Indian Super League during his playing career, representing Mumbai City FC. He will now look to build on Uruguay’s established core while giving opportunities to the next generation of players. With stars such as Valverde, Bentancur, Nunez, Araujo and Gimenez in the squad, India are set for a major test when the two teams meet in Kolkata on October 6.

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India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List
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India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List
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India vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Bentancur in Diego Forlan’s 46-Man Squad | Check Full List
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