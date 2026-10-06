India vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Premier League Stars Rodrigo Bentancur, Darwin Nunez Named in Starting XI for Uruguay; India Led By Experienced Gurpreet Singh

India vs Uruguay Latest Updates: India and Uruguay have announced their starting XIs for their international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, commonly known as Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday (Oct 6). Uruguay have named Premier League stars Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Nunez in their lineup, while India will be led by experienced goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Blue Tigers will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 0-4 defeat against Brazil in their previous match.

India vs Uruguay Starting XI

India Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh (GK) (C), Abhishek Tekcham, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia, Edmund Lalrindika, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams.

Uruguay Starting XI: Thiago Cardozo (GK), Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Alvaro Mourino, Joaquin Piquerez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araujo, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emiliano Martinez, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez.

India vs Uruguay Match Details

Match: India vs Uruguay, International Friendly

India vs Uruguay, International Friendly Date: Tuesday (Oct 6), 2026

Tuesday (Oct 6), 2026 Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

India vs Uruguay Team News

India have made Gurpreet Singh the captain for the international friendly, with the experienced goalkeeper leading the Blue Tigers as they attempt to recover from their 0-4 loss to Brazil. India will be up against another major footballing nation in Uruguay, who are two-time FIFA World Cup winners and have several players with experience in Europe’s top leagues.

Uruguay have included Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Nunez in their starting XI, giving India a major challenge in midfield and attack. The visitors will be managed by Diego Forlan, one of Uruguay’s most celebrated footballers, who has previous experience of playing in the Indian Super League. Forlan represented Mumbai City FC in 2016 and featured in their semifinal against Atletico de Kolkata in Kolkata.

Where to Watch India vs Uruguay Live on TV?

The India vs Uruguay international friendly will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch India vs Uruguay Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Uruguay international friendly on Sony LIV.