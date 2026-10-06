India vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Premier League Stars Rodrigo Bentancur, Darwin Nunez Named in Starting XI for Uruguay; India Led By Experienced Gurpreet Singh

India vs Uruguay Latest Updates: India and Uruguay have announced their starting XIs for their international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, commonly known as Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday (Oct 6). Uruguay have named Premier League stars Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Nunez in their lineup, while India will be led by experienced goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Blue Tigers will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 0-4 defeat against Brazil in their previous match.
India vs Uruguay Starting XI
India Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh (GK) (C), Abhishek Tekcham, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia, Edmund Lalrindika, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams.
Uruguay Starting XI: Thiago Cardozo (GK), Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Alvaro Mourino, Joaquin Piquerez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araujo, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emiliano Martinez, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez.
India vs Uruguay Match Details
- Match: India vs Uruguay, International Friendly
- Date: Tuesday (Oct 6), 2026
- Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST
India vs Uruguay Team News
India have made Gurpreet Singh the captain for the international friendly, with the experienced goalkeeper leading the Blue Tigers as they attempt to recover from their 0-4 loss to Brazil. India will be up against another major footballing nation in Uruguay, who are two-time FIFA World Cup winners and have several players with experience in Europe’s top leagues.
Uruguay have included Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Nunez in their starting XI, giving India a major challenge in midfield and attack. The visitors will be managed by Diego Forlan, one of Uruguay’s most celebrated footballers, who has previous experience of playing in the Indian Super League. Forlan represented Mumbai City FC in 2016 and featured in their semifinal against Atletico de Kolkata in Kolkata.
Where to Watch India vs Uruguay Live on TV?
The India vs Uruguay international friendly will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How to Watch India vs Uruguay Live Streaming?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Uruguay international friendly on Sony LIV.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.