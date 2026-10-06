India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs URU Football Match, TV Channel, Live Streaming, Kick Off Time and More

India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: India will take on two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in their third and final high-profile fixture of the current international window on Tuesday (Oct 6). The Indian team comes into the contest after a 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru and a 4-0 defeat to Brazil in Kolkata. Uruguay, meanwhile, will provide another stern test with several players featuring regularly in Europe’s top leagues. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, TV channel, live streaming, venue and squads.

India vs Uruguay Match Details

Match: India vs Uruguay, FIFA International Friendly

India vs Uruguay, FIFA International Friendly Date: Tuesday (Oct 6), 2026

Tuesday (Oct 6), 2026 Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), commonly known as Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), commonly known as Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs Uruguay Live on TV?

The India vs Uruguay FIFA international friendly will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can tune in to the network’s designated sports channel for live coverage of the contest.

How to Watch India vs Uruguay Live Streaming?

The India vs Uruguay FIFA friendly can be streamed live in India on Sony LIV. Fans can follow the match online through the streaming platform.

India vs Uruguay Team News

India head into their final fixture of the international window after drawing 1-1 against Panama and suffering a 4-0 loss to Brazil. Uruguay will be expected to provide another major challenge, with the South American side boasting several players who compete in leading European leagues. Their head coach Diego Forlan is also a familiar figure to Indian football fans after spending the 2016 season with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

India vs Uruguay Venue

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, better known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata. Forlan has previously played in the city during his stint with Mumbai City FC, featuring in an ISL semifinal against the erstwhile Atletico de Kolkata at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.

India vs Uruguay Squads

India: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Uruguay: Santiago Mele, Cristopher Fiermarin, Ignacio de Arruabarrena, Sebastian Jaume, Thiago Cardozo, Kevin Amaro, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Guillermo Varela, Nahitan Nandez, Santiago Mourino, Nicolas Marichal, Ronald Araujo, Alexander Barboza, Jose Maria Gimenez, Juan Rodriguez, Sebastian Boselli, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez, Lucas Olaza, Marcelo Saracchi, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Bernal, Santiago Homenchenko, Agustin Canobbio, Matias Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Luciano Rodriguez, Maximiliano Araujo, Lucas Villalba, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Diego Rossi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Martin Satriano, Agustin A. Martinez, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Miguel Merentiel, Darwin Nunez, Alvaro Rodriguez.