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Home > Sports News > India vs Uruguay Score Prediction: How Many Goals Will The Fede Valverde-Starrer Side And Blue Tigers Score in Kolkata?

India vs Uruguay Score Prediction: How Many Goals Will The Fede Valverde-Starrer Side And Blue Tigers Score in Kolkata?

India vs Uruguay prediction: The Blue Tigers face FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay in a blockbuster international friendly in Kolkata. Federico Valverde's side starts as heavy favorites, with Uruguay's superior quality expected to secure victory despite India's home advantage and passionate support.

India and Uruguay will clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Image Credit: X
India and Uruguay will clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 15:52 IST

India vs Uruguay Prediction: The Indian football team faces arguably its toughest challenge of the year when it takes on two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in an international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 6. The match marks the final fixture of India’s high-profile international window after games against Panama and Brazil.

Uruguay comes to India with a squad containing a number of first-rate European icons. Soon-to-be Madrid star Federico Valverde was initially expected to command the squad, starring alongside Rodrigo Bentancur, Maximiliano Araujo and Facundo Pellistri. Though, unconfirmed reports claim he may be absent for the game, having picked up an ankle injury with his club.

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India’s head coach Khalid Jamil will be demanding a far more promising attacking performance. The Blue Tigers managed to draw 1-1 with Panama before being thrashed 4-0 by Brazil. The disappointing result could have been much worse, and India will need to take the good moments from the game if they are to succeed against another South American behemoth.

Uruguay Start as Heavy Favorites

There is a huge difference in quality between these two sides. Uruguay are currently 20th in the FIFA rankings and have players playing regularly in Europe’s top leagues. India are 138th and still rebuilding after the Jamil regime.

Uruguay are set to start a new era of sorts with the appointment of ex-World Cup Golden Ball winner Diego Forlán as their new head coach. True to his team’s attacking nature and core philosophy, Forlán has stated that his side will take the game very seriously despite the game being under the friendly tag.

India’s greatest test will be to keep Uruguay’s midfield quiet and curtail chances on the counter-attack. They may set up in a narrow defensive shape and counter-attack with pace. Attacking threats from the hosts will include Ryan Williams after his goal against Panama; they will be counter-attacking.

India vs Uruguay Score Prediction

Although India’s defensive efforts have looked occasionally resilient, it is likely that a higher level of technical quality and depth in the Uruguayan team will prove to be the deciding factor. The passionate Kolkata crowd may provide brief spurts to keep the Blue Tigers in the game, but Uruguay’s defensive line will prove hard to break down.

India vs Uruguay Predicted Score: India 0-2 Uruguay

Also Read: Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement

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India vs Uruguay Score Prediction: How Many Goals Will The Fede Valverde-Starrer Side And Blue Tigers Score in Kolkata?
India vs Uruguay Score Prediction: How Many Goals Will The Fede Valverde-Starrer Side And Blue Tigers Score in Kolkata?
India vs Uruguay Score Prediction: How Many Goals Will The Fede Valverde-Starrer Side And Blue Tigers Score in Kolkata?
India vs Uruguay Score Prediction: How Many Goals Will The Fede Valverde-Starrer Side And Blue Tigers Score in Kolkata?
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