India vs Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch The Tournament-Opener?

India vs Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India will kickstart their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on August 15, Saturday against Wales and they will commence on the historic day of their independence. Hence, it will add more fire to their belly. The highly-anticipated tournament-opener will take place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. With head coach Craig Fulton declaring that they will take no side lightly; hence, fans can expect intensity from the outset.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Till what date the tournament will last?

The Netherlands and Belgium will stage the 16-team event from August 15 to 30 as the top two sides from each pool will go through to the second round. Although India, who won their only World Cup in 1975, start as favourites, Fulton said they will no team for granted even if they are overwhelming underdogs. He told PTI the below:

“Wales is the complete underdog and that’s what a World Cup is about sometimes. You have got to play to your seeding and every team that’s below you, you have got to concentrate and put full efforts in. We take nothing for granted. First match is very important in a tournament like the World Cup. Our emphasis is to make sure that we hit the ground running and are able to get three points convincingly.”

Captain Harmanpreet Singh also expressed optimism ahead of their opening match, claiming that their preparations have been on point.

“We have worked really hard for this tournament, having analysed all the teams deeply. We are playing against Wales after a long time but their style remains the same. We had a great training session ahead of the match, so the team is really upbeat. We will take one match at a time and make sure that we give our 100 per cent.”

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

India vs Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Where to watch in India?

Fans in India can stream the match on Jio Hotstar App and website, while the TV telecast will be available on Star Sports. The game begins on 4:30 PM IST.