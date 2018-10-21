Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India and kept playing a steady game after Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket early in the match at the score of 4. Virat Kohli followed next to bat and gave equally stellar assistance to his deputy as the duo kept piling a heap of runs in the record-breaking chase.

After Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli registered his 36th ODI century in the first match against West Indies, his deputy Rohit Sharma piled more misery on the visitors with his 20th ODI ton. The first ODI of the 5-match series has turned to be an absolute horror for the Caribbean side as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has wreaked havoc on their bowling attack. India is chasing a target of 323 runs and they are expected to win it by a huge margin.

Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India and kept playing a steady game after Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket early in the match at the score of 4. Virat Kohli followed next to bat and gave equally stellar assistance to his deputy as the duo kept piling a heap of runs in the record-breaking chase.

Virat Kohli took just 88 balls to complete his 36th ODI century and is now only behind Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most ODI centuries to their name. The 29-year-old Indian batsman has scored 14 tons as a captain and has overtaken South Africa’s AB de Villiers (13). Australia’s Ponting leads the list with 22 centuries.

Kohli is fast approaching the Herculean record that legendary Sachin Tendulkar established in ODIs. Sachin sits on the summit of the all-time list of ODI centurions with 49 tons to his name. However, Sachin made that record in 463 ODIs while Virat Kohli has played just 212 ODIs and is now short of 13 centuries to match his compatriot’s record.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma too is in terrific form this year having earlier propelled India to 2018 Asia Cup triumph in Dubai. He scored another century in Guwahati to take his tally to 20. The Mumbai-born batsman has played 189 matches having scored 7172 runs at an average of 47.

As per latest scores, Virat Kohli was dismissed at the score of 140 which he scored in just 107 balls. He made a stand of 246 runs with Rohit Sharma, who is still on the crease at the score of 115. India is playing at 267/2 and needs 56 runs in 15 overs.

