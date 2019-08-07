India vs West Indies 1st ODI Dream 11 Prediction: The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The match will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Dream 11 Prediction: After outclassing West Indies in the three matches T20 International series played in the India tour of West Indies, Team India is now going to take on West Indies in the three matches ODI series which is going to start from Thursday, August 8, 2019. The match between India and West Indies will be played in Providence Stadium situated in Guyana. With the return of Shikhar Dhawan in the team, KL Rahul will be batting on his previous position which was number 4. The team management needs to make a choice between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer in the middle order. As Manish Pandey has failed previously in order to make an impact in the T20 International series while Iyer was unable to get a chance in the T20 International series and was looking for a chance to prove himself.

How to play Dream 11 app:

Download the Dream 11 app and open it.

Chose best 11 players who you think will the star performer

One can select the players from both the teams

Name captain and vice-captain for your team.

Save the team and hit the continue button.

Select the contest you want to participate in.

Every contest will have a minor entry fee, make it through online payment gateways

The participant will get a confirmation notification once their entry is successful.

Rules to play Dream 11:

The participant needs to choose a team of 11 players to enter the contest.

In a team of 11, only 7 players from one side will be allowed.

In a team, at least 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all-rounders and 3 bowlers are mandatory. Participants can choose 2 wicketkeepers more than 3 bowlers also.

To select the team, only 100 points will be credited to each participant.

For every run, 0.5 points will be added.

For a wicket, 10 points will be awarded.

On a catch, 4 points will be credited.

While for a run-out, 4 points will be given, 2 points to the fielder and 2 points to the other player/wicketkeeper who will hit the wickets.

My Dream XI Team:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Andre Russell, Keiron Pollard, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sheldon Cotrelll, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja

Here are the squads:

India:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies:

Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App