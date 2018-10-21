India vs West Indies 1st ODI preview: West Indies tour of India has reached its second leg as five-match ODI series will commence today at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 1:30 pm (IST) and Windies will be eying to avenge. Here is the Live streaming India Time, IST Time, TV channel time, likely line-ups and preview of India vs West Indies 1st ODI.

After winning the 2 Test match series, Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the limited over format at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The five-match One Day International series will commence today and both the sides will be eying to bag the trophy. The match will commence at 1:30 pm (IST) and visitors will be looking to avenge.

While Virat Kohli and men will try to continue the winning streak. Last time Guwahati had witnessed the one-day cricket in 2010, which was then played at the Nehru Stadium. West Indies most experienced player in the current line up, Marlon Samuels will be playing his 200th ODI today. While none of Windies player has played on this Guwahati’s track.

Where and how to catch the live stream of India vs West Indies match?

The live streaming of the match India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and it will commence on Sunday from 01:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of India vs West Indies 1st ODI? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Chandrapaul Hemraj.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed.

