The five-match One Day International (ODI) series between India and West Indies will commence at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1:30 pm (IST). In-form Virat Kohli and men will be eying to continue the winning streak as they defeated the visitors in the 2 Test match series. While Jason Holder and company would like to turntable and start the ODI series on a fresh and winning note.
India’s young talent Rishabh Pant will be making his debut today. Former captain and India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni handed over the 224 ODI cap to Rishabh Pant at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium before the match.
India has already announced a 12-man squad for the match against West Indies. He will be playing as a batsman with MS Dhoni standing behind the stumps. Speedster Umesh Yadav, who dismantled 10 Windies batsmen in the Hyderabad Test will be holding India’s pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed.
Here are the teams for the first ODI:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav
West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy
Here are India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE updates:
WI 151/4, Shimron Hetmyer 47, Rovman Powell 8
Shimron Hetmyer is inching close to fifty, he's set his eyes on the balls and is looking good but WI needs a partnership to survive through the day.
WI 126/4, Shimron Hetmyer 29, Rovman Powell 1
Shai Hope was looking good, a partnership was starting to build but Shami put an end to the dangerous looking partnership. West Indies under pressure now.
WI 113/3, Shimron Hetmyer 17, Shai Hope 32
West Indies looks comfortable and both the batsmen are trying to put some runs on the board. These 2 will have to put on display their A game for India to come under pressure.
Shimron Heymyer comes to bat in place of M Samuels. Windies 86/3. After getting the wicket, Khaleel looks more confident as he is bowling a good line and length outside off stump and continuously beating the Windies batsmen.
Yuzvendra Chahal gets the third wicket!!! Marlon Samuels dismissed for a duck. Windies 86/3
India gets the second breakthrough, Khaleel dismisses K Powell 51 (39). West Indies 84/2 after 14.5 overs. Marlon Samuels comes to bat in place of K Powell.
K Powell is now only 2 runs short of his half-century and will face Khaleel. India vs West Indies 79/1 overs. K Powell completes his half-century on 36 balls.
50 runs partnership between K Powell and S Hopes. K Powell is cruising towards his half-century, a beautiful sweep-shot adds six more runs to the total. Windies 77/1. So far in the innings, West Indies has scored 10 boundaries and 2 sixes.
A loud shout for the last ball of Khaleel but MSD decides to not to take the review. Virat Kohli brings wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack. Windies 66/1.
Both the batsmen are hitting the ball hard, a beautiful front foot drive to Umesh Yadav's full-length ball adds four more runs to the Windies total. It's a 39 runs stand of 32 balls between both the batsmen.
Change in bowling for India, Khaleel comes into the attack. Windies are now opening their arms and punishing every loose ball. with 2 boundaries 10 runs of the over, Windies 51/1.
A beautiful back-foot drive by Shai Hopes adds 4 more runs to the Windies total. Umesh Yadav can't do anything about it as it was a good shot of the good ball. Windies 41/1
Windies opener K Powell (18) is playing steadily and punishing every wrong delivery. What a shot!!! Powell hits Shami out of the park and adds 6 more runs with a straight bat for his side. West Indies 36/1
Shai hopes walks in to bat in place of C Hemraj, who is dismissed by M. Shami. From the other end, Umesh Yadav has been bowling a tight line and length and now eying for the second breakthrough for India. With only 3 runs and 5 dot balls of the over, West Indies 26/1
India gets the first wicket!!! Mohammad Shami knocked the stumps of C. Hemraj. A swing bowl takes the inside edge of his bat and dismisses the bails. West Indies 19/1.
After 4 dot balls, left-handed batsman C Hemraj hits 2 back to back boundaries to Mohammad Shami. First one over the umpire with a straight bat and second one a beautiful cut shot. After the third over West Indies 17/0.
Umesh Yadav bowls the second over with 5 dot balls and allows only C. Hemraj to score only one single. After the second over West Indies 5/0.
K.Powell and C. Hemraj walk in to bat for West Indies. K. Powel hits a boundary of the first bowl of pacer Mohammad Shami. After the first over West Indies 4/0.
Youngster Rishabh Pant will be making his debut today. His senior teammate MS Dhoni handed over the 224th ODI cap to the explosive opener. Today, Rishabh Pant will be playing as a batsman, while MSD will be donning the gloves.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1:30 pm.
