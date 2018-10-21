WI 163/4, Shimron Hetmyer 51, Rovman Powell 16, India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live cricket score, India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score:: Virat Kohli and men are all set to take visitors West Indies in the 5-match ODI series, starting at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today. The match will commence at 1: 30 pm (IST) and Men in blue have opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Youngster Rishabh Pant will be making his debut today as MS Dhoni handed over him the 224th ODI cap.

WI 163/4, Shimron Hetmyer 51, Rovman Powell 16, India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live cricket score: The five-match One Day International (ODI) series between India and West Indies will commence at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1:30 pm (IST). In-form Virat Kohli and men will be eying to continue the winning streak as they defeated the visitors in the 2 Test match series. While Jason Holder and company would like to turntable and start the ODI series on a fresh and winning note.

India’s young talent Rishabh Pant will be making his debut today. Former captain and India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni handed over the 224 ODI cap to Rishabh Pant at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium before the match.

India has already announced a 12-man squad for the match against West Indies. He will be playing as a batsman with MS Dhoni standing behind the stumps. Speedster Umesh Yadav, who dismantled 10 Windies batsmen in the Hyderabad Test will be holding India’s pace attack alongside Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed.

Here are the teams for the first ODI:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy

