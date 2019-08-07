India VS West Indies 1st ODI match: The first ODI match of the India tour of West Indies will be played tomorrow at the Providence stadium located in Guyana. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST.

India VS West Indies 1st ODI match: When and where to watch live telecast, live streaming, India local time

India VS West Indies 1st ODI match: The Indian cricket team will be looking forward to maintaining the dominance over West Indies in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series as on the India tour of West Indies, the team whitewashed West Indies in the three matches T20 International series. As of now, Shikhar Dhawan is also back in the team will be now placed in the top order of the team and will be placed along with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will return to be the number four batsmen of India. As per the speculations, Kedhar Jadhav will come at number 5 or 6 which will depend on how Rishabh Pant is used in the team.

As per Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer’s role in the team is considered, Pandey was unable to prove himself in the T20 Internationals and now its time for the team management to give a chance to Iyer and see how he can perform in the game.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played on

Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st be played?

The India vs West Indies first ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time does India vs West Indies first ODI match will begin?

The India vs West Indies first ODI match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs West Indies first ODI match?

The India vs West Indies match will be broadcasted by Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How to watch India vs West Indies first ODI match?

The live stream of India vs West Indies First ODI match will be available at SonyLIV.com.

Here are the squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.

