The Indian cricket team is ready is to take on West Indies in the 1st ODI at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday. Virat Kohli and his men will surely look to fix their World Cup flaws with another series win after the T20 series.

After registering a clean sweep in three-match T20 International series, Virat Kohli and his men are all set to clinch another series victory against the West Indies as they are going to face the Caribbeans in a three-match ODI series. The three-match ODI series will start on Thursday at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. It is the first time since the World Cup 2019 that Virat Kohli and Co will appear in the 50-overs format of cricket.

However, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan will make his comeback in the match after being ruled out from the World Cup 2019 due to his thumb injury. Dhawan, who scored 17 hundred in his 130 appearances for the Indian team, will start at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will come at no 4.

With Kedar Jadhav and Risabh Pant likely to come at no 5 and 6, the team management might give a chance to Manish Pandey or Shreyas Iyer for the remaining lower-order slots.

Mohammad Shami could lead the Indian bowling attack as Bhuvaneswar Kumar might be rested in the 1st ODI after playing three T20 Internationals across two countries in a week. Navdeep Saini, who made an impressive debut in the T20 series expected to get a chance to debut in the ODI series as well.

On the other hand, Chris Gayle will return in the West Indies team, the 39-year-old explosive batsman announced during World Cup 2019 that this will be his farewell series for the Caribbeans.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.

