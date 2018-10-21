Virat Kohli was the highlight of the match as he scored his 36th ODI century which took him another inch closer to the monumental record of 49 ODI tons set by legendary Sachin Tendulkar. With the century, Kohli also overtook South African great AB de Villiers in the list of most centuries scored by a captain in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday propelled India to a massive 8-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI played in Guwahati, Assam. Rohit Sharma scored a stellar 152 not out while captain Kohli assisted with a record-breaking knock of 140 runs. India chased down the monumental target of 323 runs with 47 balls to spare. The lone star for West Indies was 21-year-old Shimron Hetmyer who scored his 3rd ODI century in 13 matches. India now leads the 5-match series by 1-0.

Virat Kohli was the highlight of the match as he scored his 36th ODI century which took him another inch closer to the monumental record of 49 ODI tons set by legendary Sachin Tendulkar. With the century, Kohli also overtook South African great AB de Villiers in the list of most centuries scored by a captain in ODIs. de Villiers had 13 tons to his name while Kohli has now registered 14 centuries as India’s captain. He is now only behind Ricky Ponting who amassed 22 tons as Australia’s skipper.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma also scored his 20th ODI century helping India win the first match by such a big margin. In his 152-run innings, the Mumbai lad smashed 8 massives sixes and hit the West Indies’ bowlers for 15 boundaries. Shikhar Dhawan failed to make an impact in the game while Ambati Rayudu impressed with the knock of 22 runs.

Batting first, West Indies couldn’t do much damage in the early part of the game as they lost 4 wickets at a score of 114 runs. A quickfire 51 runs off 39 balls by Kieran Powell was the highlight of the match till then. However, 21-year-old Shimron Hetmyer took on the mantle and stabilised the sinking Caribbean ship with his 3rd ODI ton in 13 innings. Hetmyer scored 106 runs off 78 balls hitting 6 fours and 6 sixes.

India and West Indies will now play the second ODI of the 5-match series in Vizag on October 24. Captain Jason Holder will certainly have to devise a new plan to tackle the rampant Indian batting in the next match in order to salvage something from the ongoing series.

