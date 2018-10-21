When West Indies was struggling at 114 for 4, playing his 13 ODI match Shimron Hetmyer took on the mantle and thwarted the Indian bowling attack. The 21-year-old batsman struck a fighting century and took his side's score near 250-mark before giving up his wicket.

West Indies on Sunday made light work of Indian bowlers in the first ODI being played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as the visitors smashed 322 for 8 in 50 overs. Thanks to a blistering start by Kieran Powell and a sensational century by young Shimron Hetmyer, the Caribbean side posted an estimable total. On the other hand, the Indian bowling attack was absolutely profligate while the fielding by Virat Kohli and co was equally abysmal.

Hosting the first ever One Day International, the Guwahati stadium saw a runs galore. Kieran Powell started the West Indies innings on a blockbuster note hitting Indian bowlers everywhere. He played a quickfire 51-run innings off just 39 balls smashing six boundaries and 2 sixes.

Mohammed Shami tried to control the damage for his side and sent Chandrapaul Hemraj and Shai Hope back to the pavilion. Newbie Khaleel Ahmed dismissed the threatening Powell while Yuzvendra Chahal did not let veteran batsman Marlon Samuels open his account dismissing him on a duck.

When West Indies was struggling at 114 for 4, playing his 13 ODI match Shimron Hetmyer took on the mantle and thwarted the Indian bowling attack. The 21-year-old batsman struck a fighting century and took his side’s score near 250-mark before giving up his wicket.

It was Hetmyer’s third century in 13 matches and given the pressure under which he played today, he is surely one of the brightest talents West Indies has produced lately.

Apart from him, captain Jason Holder played a knock of 38 runs while tailenders Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach did not give away their wickets and played through the final seven overs. The duo slammed 44 runs together off 40 balls.

For Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal was the lone star for them as rest of his battalion failed miserably. Shami gave away 82 runs and bagged just two wickets while Umesh Yadav was equally expensive without any scalps to his name. Ravindra Jadeja grabbed two wickets for 66 runs and youngster Khaleel Ahmed took one for 64 runs.

Men in Blue certainly have a monumental task at hand to topple the target of 323 runs and it will be interesting to see how the openers and especially, the inconsistent middle-order will fare to the bowling attack of Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach and Devendra Bishoo.

