India showed its intent in the recently concluded two Test match series where it mauled West Indies on both the occasions. Interestingly, both the Test matches were wrapped by the Indian side within three days of play. India won the first Test by an innings while the second one by 10 wickets. Apparently, pulling one over the Carribean side will not be a difficult task for the Men in Blue, rather it will take a monumental effort from the visitors to topple Virat Kohli and co in the limited overs format.

Indian cricket team will be firing on all cylinders on Sunday when they face West Indies to play the first One Day International (ODI) match in Guwahati, Assam. Captain fantastic Virat Kohli finally returns to the ODI squad after taking a sabbatical during Asia Cup 2018 while long-serving Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been called up for the first ODI. For West Indies, Evin Lewis has pulled out his name due to an injury while the absence of coach Stuart Law from the dressing room will come as a big blow for the travelling team. Law has been banned from entering the dressing room for the first two ODI matches due to a breach of ICC’s code of conduct.

India showed its intent in the recently concluded two Test match series where it mauled West Indies on both the occasions. Interestingly, both the Test matches were wrapped by the Indian side within three days of play. India won the first Test by an innings while the second one by 10 wickets. Apparently, pulling one over the Carribean side will not be a difficult task for the Men in Blue, rather it will take a monumental effort from the visitors to topple Virat Kohli and co in the limited overs format.

The 2018 Asia Cup-winning team has been retained as Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma make way into the final 12-man squad. To top it all, run-machine Virat Kohli returns to further bolster the star-studded Indian team.

Coach Ravi Shastri would like to push the middle order of his team to put in good performances more consistently as it proved to be ineffective in Dubai during the 13th edition of Asia Cup. The bowling department, on the other hand, has been quite potent in the recent past and it will be interesting to see how it will fare against the West Indies in the limited overs format.

Last, but not the least, all eyes will be on veteran MS Dhoni who has endured a torrid 2018 calendar year where he has failed to register a single half-century with the highest score being 42. He has averaged 28.12 in 10 innings he has played in the ongoing year so far.

Here are the teams for the first ODI:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More