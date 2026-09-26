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Home > Sports News > India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Will Virat Kohli Create History by Becoming Fastest to 15K ODI Runs?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Will Virat Kohli Create History by Becoming Fastest to 15K ODI Runs?

Virat Kohli returns for India vs West Indies 1st ODI needing just 59 runs to reach 15,000 ODI runs. The Indian batting star could surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record and become the fastest player to the landmark in ODI cricket history.

Virat Kohli is 59 runs away from reaching 15,000 runs in ODIs. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli is 59 runs away from reaching 15,000 runs in ODIs. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 20:20 IST

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Virat Kohli is set to return to the field as India hosts the West Indies for a three-match ODI series. The first match of the series will take place on Sunday, when Kohli will be eyeing a major personal record. 

The ex-India captain has scored 14,941 ODI runs from 314 games and is just 59 runs away from 15,000. Score those 59 and Kohli will be only the second man after Sachin Tendulkar to reach that mark in men’s one-day international cricket.

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Virat Kohli 15,000 ODI Runs: What Record Can He Break?

Kohli possibly scoring 15,000 runs would script history. Tendulkar has the record for making 15,000 runs in the least number of innings. Kohli will need 74 innings to make it to the milestone for him to be the fastest.

Kohli’s Record Against West Indies

West Indies have been one of Kohli’s most successful opponents in ODIs as he has scored 2,261 runs and averaged 66.50 while scoring at a strike rate of 96.95 in 43 matches against them. These numbers have included 9 tons and 11 half-centuries, with a highest score of 157*.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

Series: West Indies tour of India

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Date and Time: 27th September, 2026, 2:00 PM (IST)

Can Kohli Become the Fastest to 15,000 ODI Runs?

Kohli needs 59 more runs to reach the 15000-run mark, so a half-century in Thiruvananthapuram will set him on his way.

If he manages to break the barrier within the India vs West Indies series, he will also surpass the record set by Tendulkar for the quickest 15000 ODI runs. Even if the milestone is not achieved in the first game itself, Kohli will get 2 more shots in the series in Guwahati and New Chandigarh.

Also Read: Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former India Cricketer Seen in Old-Age Home While Undergoing Treatment | WATCH VIDEO

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India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Will Virat Kohli Create History by Becoming Fastest to 15K ODI Runs?
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